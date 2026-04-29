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Israeli Strike Kills One, Injures Two in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) One Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medical sources, in what is being described as a continued breach of a ceasefire in place since last October.
The sources said a man was killed after an Israeli drone strike hit the Al-Twam area, northwest of Gaza City. His body was later transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in the city.
In a separate incident in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire, according to medical personnel and eyewitnesses.
A young Palestinian was also wounded in southern Gaza after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped an explosive device in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Younis.
Earlier in the day, witnesses reported that Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in areas under their control east of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, amid ongoing artillery shelling and gunfire in the surrounding area.
Local sources also said Israeli artillery struck areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while naval forces fired shells and live rounds toward the coast of Khan Younis.
The sources said a man was killed after an Israeli drone strike hit the Al-Twam area, northwest of Gaza City. His body was later transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in the city.
In a separate incident in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire, according to medical personnel and eyewitnesses.
A young Palestinian was also wounded in southern Gaza after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped an explosive device in the Sheikh Nasser area east of Khan Younis.
Earlier in the day, witnesses reported that Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in areas under their control east of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, amid ongoing artillery shelling and gunfire in the surrounding area.
Local sources also said Israeli artillery struck areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while naval forces fired shells and live rounds toward the coast of Khan Younis.
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