Karnataka Govt Praises Bengaluru Police For IPL 2026 Security Crackdown On Theft, Betting & Black Ticketing

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 29 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Wednesday commended the Bengaluru City Police for implementing extensive and well-coordinated security and crowd management arrangements during the ongoing IPL 2026 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara lauded the efforts of police personnel at an event organised at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office.

On June 4, 2025, a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and more than 30 injuries.

Following the tragic incident, the Karnataka government had banned the organisation of IPL and international cricket matches at the stadium.

The decision was revoked this year, and IPL matches were allowed to be held in Bengaluru after a series of reform measures by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB, and event partners.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday, the police undertook more than three months of advance planning, drawing from past experiences and focusing on public safety.

A series of structured consultations were held with key stakeholders, including the KSCA, RCB, and event partners.

Authorities also carried out continuous reviews after each IPL match to further strengthen arrangements.

Several improvements have been introduced this IPL season.

Public transport integration has been a key initiative, with metro services aligned to match-day travel.

On average, around 19,000 to 20,000 spectators used the metro per match, helping reduce congestion.

Strategic traffic planning ensured that major roads such as Queens Road remained largely free for regular traffic.

The introduction of QR-based digital ticketing, with time-bound activation and non-transferability, has enhanced access control and curbed black marketing.

These tickets have also aided authorities in tracking illegal resale activities.

Security measures have been strengthened with the deployment of more than 500 CCTV cameras and drone surveillance, integrated with police command and traffic control centres.

AI-based crowd analytics enabled real-time monitoring and quick response to emerging situations.

Structured crowd management systems, including multi-layer entry points, designated holding areas, and improved gate infrastructure, ensured smoother movement of spectators.

Emergency preparedness was also enhanced with ambulances, medical triage centres, and clearly defined evacuation protocols.

Police have taken strict action against illegal activities during the IPL matches.

In one case, a mobile theft at the stadium was registered at Cubbon Park police station and solved.

A total of nine adults and nine juveniles, all from Jharkhand, were apprehended, while four accused remain absconding.

The suspects had allegedly travelled by flight to commit thefts. CCTV footage and technical evidence helped police track and secure them.

Additionally, 12 cases related to cricket betting were registered, leading to the arrest of 17 persons. The cases are being investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

In a crackdown on black ticket sales, 23 cases were registered by the CCB, resulting in the arrest of 31 accused. Police seized 19 mobile phones and laptops worth Rs 48 lakh.

The state government appreciated the leadership of the Bengaluru City Police team, including the Commissioner of Police, the Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone), and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), for their planning and execution of match-day arrangements.

The people have been urged to cooperate with authorities, follow advisories, make use of public transport, and stay informed about arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth experience.

The state government reiterated its commitment to further improving infrastructure and crowd management systems, including enhanced last-mile connectivity and better integration of stadium access in the coming phases.