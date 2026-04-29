Senior Research Associate, Global Development, University of East Anglia

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Dr. Reetika Revathy Subramanian is a Senior Research Associate at the School of Global Development, University of East Anglia. In collaboration with local research institutions and communities across Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and India, she studies how climate change influences mobility and adaptation strategies in some of the region's most vulnerable geographies. She also leads 'Climate Brides', a research and storytelling project and podcast examining how climate change is deepening the drivers of child marriage in the region.

Reetika brings to this work over 15 years of experience as an ethnographer, journalist, and interdisciplinary researcher. She holds a PhD in Multidisciplinary Gender Studies from the University of Cambridge, supported by the Gates Cambridge Scholarship. Her research sits at the intersection of gender justice, climate adaptation, and migration, with a commitment to producing work that is both rigorous and publicly engaged.

Her writing has appeared in Feminist Review, Climate and Development, Gender and Development, The Caravan, Down to Earth, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and other publications. She is also the co-author of 'Raindrop in the Drought: Godavari Dange', a multilingual comic book.

Alongside her research, she is an educator and public speaker. She has taught undergraduate and postgraduate students at SOAS University of London, the University of East Anglia, and the University of Cambridge. She also co-convenes the Gender and Development Study Group of the Development Studies Association (UK).

In May 2025, she was selected as a New Generation Thinker by the BBC and the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council.

–present Senior Research Associate, University of East Anglia

2024 University of Cambridge UK, PhD in Multidisciplinary Gender Studies

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