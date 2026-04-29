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School Closures Disrupt Iranian Students
(MENAFN) During the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel, seven Iranian schools in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait were shut down, according to an Iranian official speaking on Wednesday.
Ali Farhadi, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Education, stated that some students are continuing their education through online classes supervised by Iranian schools in Oman, while others are being directly overseen by institutions within Iran.
“The goal is to ensure that there is no disruption in the education of Iranian students under any circumstances,” he said in statements reported by an official news agency.
Farhadi also criticized what he described as an “illegal” decision by the UAE authorities to expel around 2,500 Iranian students. He added that, in coordination with Oman, these students will pursue their studies there until the end of the academic year.
He further noted that Iranian schools in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are currently functioning remotely, with the academic year expected to conclude through virtual learning.
The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran. In retaliation, Tehran carried out strikes targeting what it referred to as American interests across the region, particularly in Gulf countries.
A ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by discussions held in Islamabad on April 11–12. However, the talks ended without reaching any agreement.
Ali Farhadi, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Education, stated that some students are continuing their education through online classes supervised by Iranian schools in Oman, while others are being directly overseen by institutions within Iran.
“The goal is to ensure that there is no disruption in the education of Iranian students under any circumstances,” he said in statements reported by an official news agency.
Farhadi also criticized what he described as an “illegal” decision by the UAE authorities to expel around 2,500 Iranian students. He added that, in coordination with Oman, these students will pursue their studies there until the end of the academic year.
He further noted that Iranian schools in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are currently functioning remotely, with the academic year expected to conclude through virtual learning.
The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran. In retaliation, Tehran carried out strikes targeting what it referred to as American interests across the region, particularly in Gulf countries.
A ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by discussions held in Islamabad on April 11–12. However, the talks ended without reaching any agreement.
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