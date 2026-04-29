Manu Bhaker Celebrates 10 Years In Shooting: Olympic Star Reflects On Medal-Winning Journey And Family Support

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has completed 10 years in her sport, and she marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post that has fans celebrating her incredible rise. The 24-year-old, known for her cool head under pressure, looked back at a journey filled with hard work, big wins, and life lessons. Her story continues to inspire young athletes across India.

Manu Bhaker's impressive medal haul over 10 years

In her post, Manu Bhaker shared her remarkable achievements with pride.“Completed a decade in my sport today. Could've never imagined my journey to be so beautiful, so giving and inspiring. Over 100 international medals including, gold in Asian games, world championships, world cups, commonwealth games, youth Olympics games; 2 bronzes in Olympics games and so many more medals in other international competitions.”

From her early days to the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won two bronze medals, Bhaker has become one of India's most decorated shooters. Her tally includes top honours at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, proving her consistency on the global stage.

Early passion and fun memories from childhood training

Manu Bhaker recalled how her love for shooting started young and never faded.“I remember getting my first Indian team jersey, and I would just never take it off!! Even in the summer, I would spend all the time I had with pistols and my equipment. There would be a literal natural disaster happening, and I would be practicing in a corner.”

The early days were not always easy, but she described them as“different kinds of experiences, different learnings, and also fun.”

(More to follow)