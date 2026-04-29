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Hawkins, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2026 Financial Results On May 13, 2026


2026-04-29 09:02:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Minn., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2026 after the market closes on May 13, 2026 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes, and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 65 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .

Contact: Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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