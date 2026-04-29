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Israel Approves New Illegal Settlement Construction in Jenin Area

Israel Approves New Illegal Settlement Construction in Jenin Area


2026-04-29 08:53:43
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have approved the construction of 126 new settlement units in the Jenin area in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media reports on Wednesday.

Channel 12 reported that the approval includes plans for 126 permanent housing units in the Sanur settlement, noting that this comes “twenty years after its evacuation.”

The decision is seen as part of a renewed expansion of settlement activity in the area, which had previously been dismantled under Israel’s 2005 disengagement plan.

Yossi Dagan, who heads a regional council representing settlements in the northern West Bank, said the area would be redeveloped. He stated that Sanur “will be rebuilt,” adding, “It will include 126 permanent homes, and in the future it will become a city in Israel.”

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