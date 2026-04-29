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Coordinated Attacks Shake Mali as Clashes Spread Across Capital, Regions
(MENAFN) Clashes between Malian security forces and unidentified armed groups continued on Saturday in Bamako and several other parts of the country following a series of coordinated attacks on military positions, according to reports.
The Malian army said multiple military sites in the capital and surrounding regions were targeted, triggering widespread fighting, including near the international airport. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions earlier in the day, although residents in some neighborhoods later said the situation had temporarily quieted.
As stated by reports citing defense sources, Defense Minister Sadio Camara is safe after his residence in Kati was attacked. Security officials said armed groups struck several locations simultaneously, prompting military responses across affected areas.
A police source told Anadolu that Bamako’s airport remains under government control, with security patrols deployed around nearby zones. However, fighting reportedly continued on the outskirts of the capital, including in Mamaribougou, where residents described ongoing gunfire and sightings of armed men in vehicles wearing uniforms different from those of the national army.
In the northern city of Kidal, the rebel alliance known as the Front de libération de l’Azawad (FLA) claimed responsibility for seizing several positions in both Kidal and Gao. Images circulating online reportedly show the capture of the governor’s residence in Kidal, though these claims have not been independently verified.
The US Embassy in Mali issued a security alert urging American citizens to shelter in place following reports of explosions and gunfire near Kati and Bamako’s airport.
Local accounts from Kati indicated that approximately 10 bodies of suspected attackers were found, while tensions in the area remained high.
The African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to “the promotion of peace, security, good governance, and stability in Mali.”
Mali has faced prolonged insecurity since 2012, with armed groups regularly carrying out attacks on both military and civilian targets across the country.
The Malian army said multiple military sites in the capital and surrounding regions were targeted, triggering widespread fighting, including near the international airport. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions earlier in the day, although residents in some neighborhoods later said the situation had temporarily quieted.
As stated by reports citing defense sources, Defense Minister Sadio Camara is safe after his residence in Kati was attacked. Security officials said armed groups struck several locations simultaneously, prompting military responses across affected areas.
A police source told Anadolu that Bamako’s airport remains under government control, with security patrols deployed around nearby zones. However, fighting reportedly continued on the outskirts of the capital, including in Mamaribougou, where residents described ongoing gunfire and sightings of armed men in vehicles wearing uniforms different from those of the national army.
In the northern city of Kidal, the rebel alliance known as the Front de libération de l’Azawad (FLA) claimed responsibility for seizing several positions in both Kidal and Gao. Images circulating online reportedly show the capture of the governor’s residence in Kidal, though these claims have not been independently verified.
The US Embassy in Mali issued a security alert urging American citizens to shelter in place following reports of explosions and gunfire near Kati and Bamako’s airport.
Local accounts from Kati indicated that approximately 10 bodies of suspected attackers were found, while tensions in the area remained high.
The African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to “the promotion of peace, security, good governance, and stability in Mali.”
Mali has faced prolonged insecurity since 2012, with armed groups regularly carrying out attacks on both military and civilian targets across the country.
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