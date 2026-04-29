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Israel Sees Rise in Military Suicides Amid Decline in Mental Health Support
(MENAFN) A reported increase in suicides within Israel’s military has been linked to a reduction in mental health support for service members, according to a report published by an Israeli daily on Wednesday.
The report said that at least 10 active-duty soldiers have died by suicide since the start of 2026, with six of those cases occurring in April alone.
It also noted that three reservists who had participated in the ongoing war died by suicide this month after completing their service. In addition, two police officers were reported to have taken their own lives, including one conscripted member of the Border Police.
The data “points to a continued rise in suicides within the defense establishment,” describing a trend that began after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.
A senior figure within the Israeli army’s Manpower Directorate acknowledged challenges in dealing with the situation, saying: “At the beginning of the war, we thought we had the situation under control … and it blew up in our faces.”
Military sources attributed the increase to prolonged combat operations and the accumulated psychological strain placed on a relatively small pool of active personnel.
Some officials suggested that the spike in cases during April may be connected to “Memorial Day” events and the emotional impact of national remembrance periods. However, mental health specialists questioned this interpretation, pointing out that comparable patterns had not been recorded in previous years.
The report said that at least 10 active-duty soldiers have died by suicide since the start of 2026, with six of those cases occurring in April alone.
It also noted that three reservists who had participated in the ongoing war died by suicide this month after completing their service. In addition, two police officers were reported to have taken their own lives, including one conscripted member of the Border Police.
The data “points to a continued rise in suicides within the defense establishment,” describing a trend that began after the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.
A senior figure within the Israeli army’s Manpower Directorate acknowledged challenges in dealing with the situation, saying: “At the beginning of the war, we thought we had the situation under control … and it blew up in our faces.”
Military sources attributed the increase to prolonged combat operations and the accumulated psychological strain placed on a relatively small pool of active personnel.
Some officials suggested that the spike in cases during April may be connected to “Memorial Day” events and the emotional impact of national remembrance periods. However, mental health specialists questioned this interpretation, pointing out that comparable patterns had not been recorded in previous years.
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