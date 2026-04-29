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Somali Intel Reports Killing of Over Thirty-Three al-Shabaab Militants
(MENAFN) Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working alongside international partners, has said that more than 33 al-Shabaab militants were killed during coordinated operations in the Middle Shabelle region, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
As stated by reports, the agency confirmed that several militant hideouts were destroyed during the operation, alongside what it described as targeted strikes on locations used by the group’s senior leadership.
NISA said one of the buildings struck was reportedly being used as a meeting point where senior figures were organizing fighters and planning attacks. The agency added that vehicles used for transporting and mobilizing militants were also destroyed, disrupting what it described as the group’s logistical network.
According to the statement, intelligence had indicated that around 90 al-Shabaab fighters had gathered in the area in preparation for planned activities aimed at threatening national security. Officials said the operation significantly reduced the group’s operational capacity and neutralized what they described as an imminent threat.
Al-Shabaab has been conducting an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly carrying out attacks targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians.
Since July last year, Somali forces—supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other international partners—have stepped up military operations against the group as part of ongoing efforts to restore security.
The mission’s mandate was extended by the UN Security Council in December under a UK-backed resolution, continuing authorization through the end of the following year.
As stated by reports, the agency confirmed that several militant hideouts were destroyed during the operation, alongside what it described as targeted strikes on locations used by the group’s senior leadership.
NISA said one of the buildings struck was reportedly being used as a meeting point where senior figures were organizing fighters and planning attacks. The agency added that vehicles used for transporting and mobilizing militants were also destroyed, disrupting what it described as the group’s logistical network.
According to the statement, intelligence had indicated that around 90 al-Shabaab fighters had gathered in the area in preparation for planned activities aimed at threatening national security. Officials said the operation significantly reduced the group’s operational capacity and neutralized what they described as an imminent threat.
Al-Shabaab has been conducting an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly carrying out attacks targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians.
Since July last year, Somali forces—supported by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other international partners—have stepped up military operations against the group as part of ongoing efforts to restore security.
The mission’s mandate was extended by the UN Security Council in December under a UK-backed resolution, continuing authorization through the end of the following year.
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