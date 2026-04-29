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Investors Locked Into Fed’s Rate Decision as Markets Split
(MENAFN) Global investors are holding their breath ahead of the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate decision, as stalled Middle East ceasefire negotiations and mounting pressure on tech stocks compound an already fragile market environment.
Diplomatic efforts show little sign of progress, with U.S. President Donald Trump reported to have rebuffed Iran's proposal to delay the next round of nuclear talks in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Hopes for a near-term easing of regional hostilities have given way to expectations of a prolonged standoff, while risks to global energy supply continue to intensify as the critical waterway remains effectively shut.
Elevated energy costs and persistent inflationary pressures are keeping both U.S. and European policymakers on high alert.
In the tech sector, OpenAI is reportedly struggling to hit weekly user and revenue benchmarks, with questions mounting over the AI firm's capacity to sustain its capital-heavy data center expansion — a development that has triggered notable selling pressure across technology equities. Investors are also scrutinizing AI demand signals and new order flow data as the U.S. earnings season intensifies, with financial results from the so-called Magnificent 7 — particularly Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft — drawing close market attention.
On monetary policy, the Fed is widely anticipated to hold rates steady within the 3.5–3.75% range, with market participants focused squarely on the tone and guidance delivered by Chair Jerome Powell. With energy-driven inflation risks showing no signs of abating, markets are pricing out the possibility of any rate easing this year. Powell, who assumed the chairmanship in 2018 and has steered the institution through some of the most turbulent economic episodes in recent memory, is expected to preside over what may be his final policy meeting statement.
Tuesday's session saw U.S. equities close in the red — the Dow Jones slipping 0.05%, the S&P 500 declining 0.49%, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.9% — though American indexes nudged modestly higher at Wednesday's open. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 4.36%, and the U.S. Dollar Index edged up 0.1% to settle near 98.7. Gold added 0.2%, reaching $4,605 per ounce as investors sought stability.
Energy markets were jolted by the United Arab Emirates' announcement that it will exit both OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1. Brent crude surged to $105.5 per barrel on Tuesday before closing at $103.9, with prices hovering around $104 per barrel on Wednesday.
European markets reflected the prevailing uncertainty, trading in mixed territory as investors awaited Germany's April inflation release. The DAX 40 fell 0.19%, the FTSE dropped 0.56%, and the CAC 40 lost 0.19%, while the FTSE MIB 30 was little changed. Analysts cautioned that sustained energy price increases could drive up production costs region-wide, with aviation and heavy industry among the most exposed sectors. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary warned that soaring jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict risk pushing numerous European carriers to the edge of insolvency.
Asian markets proved comparatively resilient, lifted by industrial and technology shares. While elevated energy costs have weighed on select economies across the region, China and Hong Kong have been notably insulated from inflationary pressures, tempering risk sentiment. Japan and South Korea have faced greater exposure to Middle East-driven headwinds, though a robust base of export-oriented companies has helped cushion the impact. South Korea's Kospi Index extended its record-breaking run on Wednesday, climbing 0.6% on petrochemical strength, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%. Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
Diplomatic efforts show little sign of progress, with U.S. President Donald Trump reported to have rebuffed Iran's proposal to delay the next round of nuclear talks in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Hopes for a near-term easing of regional hostilities have given way to expectations of a prolonged standoff, while risks to global energy supply continue to intensify as the critical waterway remains effectively shut.
Elevated energy costs and persistent inflationary pressures are keeping both U.S. and European policymakers on high alert.
In the tech sector, OpenAI is reportedly struggling to hit weekly user and revenue benchmarks, with questions mounting over the AI firm's capacity to sustain its capital-heavy data center expansion — a development that has triggered notable selling pressure across technology equities. Investors are also scrutinizing AI demand signals and new order flow data as the U.S. earnings season intensifies, with financial results from the so-called Magnificent 7 — particularly Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft — drawing close market attention.
On monetary policy, the Fed is widely anticipated to hold rates steady within the 3.5–3.75% range, with market participants focused squarely on the tone and guidance delivered by Chair Jerome Powell. With energy-driven inflation risks showing no signs of abating, markets are pricing out the possibility of any rate easing this year. Powell, who assumed the chairmanship in 2018 and has steered the institution through some of the most turbulent economic episodes in recent memory, is expected to preside over what may be his final policy meeting statement.
Tuesday's session saw U.S. equities close in the red — the Dow Jones slipping 0.05%, the S&P 500 declining 0.49%, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.9% — though American indexes nudged modestly higher at Wednesday's open. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 4.36%, and the U.S. Dollar Index edged up 0.1% to settle near 98.7. Gold added 0.2%, reaching $4,605 per ounce as investors sought stability.
Energy markets were jolted by the United Arab Emirates' announcement that it will exit both OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1. Brent crude surged to $105.5 per barrel on Tuesday before closing at $103.9, with prices hovering around $104 per barrel on Wednesday.
European markets reflected the prevailing uncertainty, trading in mixed territory as investors awaited Germany's April inflation release. The DAX 40 fell 0.19%, the FTSE dropped 0.56%, and the CAC 40 lost 0.19%, while the FTSE MIB 30 was little changed. Analysts cautioned that sustained energy price increases could drive up production costs region-wide, with aviation and heavy industry among the most exposed sectors. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary warned that soaring jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict risk pushing numerous European carriers to the edge of insolvency.
Asian markets proved comparatively resilient, lifted by industrial and technology shares. While elevated energy costs have weighed on select economies across the region, China and Hong Kong have been notably insulated from inflationary pressures, tempering risk sentiment. Japan and South Korea have faced greater exposure to Middle East-driven headwinds, though a robust base of export-oriented companies has helped cushion the impact. South Korea's Kospi Index extended its record-breaking run on Wednesday, climbing 0.6% on petrochemical strength, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%. Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
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