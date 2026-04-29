ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2025
| ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data)
|As of December 31,
|2024
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12,255,213
|14,350,959
|Restricted cash
|797,241
|2,037,041
|Short-term investments
|2,559,362
|2,234,078
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,282,857
|15,974,676
|Accounts receivable-due from a related party
|9,165,068
|11,227,799
|Inventories, net
|7,316,029
|12,143,316
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|872,753
|964,194
|Other receivables-due from related parties
|249,235
|598,467
|Total current assets
|43,497,758
|59,530,530
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|6,668,612
|12,271,875
|Intangible assets, net
|33,008
|97,433
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,242,524
|3,574,775
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|38,160
|-
|Long-term investment
|2,747,493
|3,706,080
|Other non-current assets
|1,146,010
|347,569
|Total non-current assets
|11,875,807
|19,997,732
|TOTAL ASSETS
|55,373,565
|79,528,262
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Short-term bank borrowings
|1,223,405
|-
|Accounts payable
|14,998,590
|18,233,194
|Notes payable
|1,903,194
|3,803,926
|Income tax payable
|1,600,300
|3,431,262
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,051,588
|3,583,457
|Other payables-due to related parties
|1,778,175
|2,322,224
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|423,214
|726,152
|Total current liabilities
|23,978,466
|32,100,215
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|755,395
|2,876,209
|Deferred tax liabilities
|572,829
|957,610
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,328,224
|3,833,819
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|25,306,690
|35,934,034
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
|Shareholders' equity
|Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 61,381,249 and 63,822,249 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively*
|1,023
|1,063
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,060,050
|8,977,814
|Statutory surplus reserves
|2,658,112
|2,662,115
|Retained earnings
|21,951,873
|32,132,905
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,635,291
|)
|(304,868
|)
|Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
|30,035,767
|43,469,029
|Non-controlling interests
|31,108
|125,199
|Total shareholders' equity
|30,066,875
|43,594,228
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|55,373,565
|79,528,262
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.
| ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Revenues
|Third-party sales
|13,961,495
|21,250,363
|35,728,684
|Related-party sales
|15,093,811
|16,559,102
|20,375,169
|Total revenues
|29,055,306
|37,809,465
|56,103,853
|Cost of revenues
|Third-party sales
|(9,486,512
|)
|(12,281,086
|)
|(15,654,953
|)
|Related-party sales
|(8,547,906
|)
|(11,963,141
|)
|(15,947,479
|)
|Total cost of revenues
|(18,034,418
|)
|(24,244,227
|)
|(31,602,432
|)
|Gross profit
|11,020,888
|13,565,238
|24,501,421
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(1,750,877
|)
|(4,711,294
|)
|(7,169,559
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,531,630
|)
|(6,705,791
|)
|(6,750,220
|)
|Research and development costs
|(455,398
|)
|(548,122
|)
|(1,113,058
|)
|Gain (loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|78
|34,878
|(4,041
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(4,737,827
|)
|(11,930,329
|)
|(15,036,878
|)
|Income from operations
|6,283,061
|1,634,909
|9,464,543
|Other income, net
|Interest expenses
|(109,003
|)
|(15,085
|)
|(23,734
|)
|Interest income
|18,239
|113,736
|348,326
|Share of profits from equity method investment
|2,335,281
|2,622,348
|3,409,385
|Currency exchange gain
|12,433
|97,506
|68,010
|Other income, net
|434,031
|474,348
|555,443
|Total other income, net
|2,690,981
|3,292,853
|4,357,430
|Income before income tax provision
|8,974,042
|4,927,762
|13,821,973
|Income tax provision
|(1,284,203
|)
|(1,264,933
|)
|(3,668,171
|)
|Net income
|7,689,839
|3,662,829
|10,153,802
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,246
|)
|(19,894
|)
|(31,233
|)
|Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s shareholders
|7,691,085
|3,682,723
|10,185,035
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company
|(460,025
|)
|(618,728
|)
|1,330,423
|Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests
|19
|332
|(1,925
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|7,229,833
|3,044,433
|11,482,300
|Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(1,227
|)
|(19,562
|)
|(33,158
|)
|Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s shareholders
|7,231,060
|3,063,995
|11,515,458
|Earnings per share *
|Basic
|0.13
|0.06
|0.16
|Diluted
|0.13
|0.06
|0.16
|Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share *
|Basic
|60,000,000
|60,336,800
|62,496,008
|Diluted
|60,000,000
|60,336,800
|62,622,446
* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.
| ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|7,689,839
|3,662,829
|10,153,802
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Provision for credit loss
|17,071
|15,394
|116,036
|Impairment of prepayments for equipment
|1,000,020
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|504,370
|560,846
|762,236
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|10,431
|25,636
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|286,220
|347,177
|548,561
|Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets
|281,849
|293,169
|38,844
|Interest expense of finance lease liabilities
|13,794
|4,346
|-
|(Gain) loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(78
|)
|(34,878
|)
|4,041
|Provision for inventories
|373,264
|997,587
|1,040,482
|Share of profits from equity method investment
|(2,335,281
|)
|(2,622,348
|)
|(3,409,385
|)
|Provisions for deferred income tax
|213,773
|232,801
|350,786
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,917,804
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(631,085
|)
|(314,305
|)
|(5,227,716
|)
|Accounts receivable-due from a related party
|(2,025,426
|)
|(598,412
|)
|(1,620,257
|)
|Inventories
|(427,290
|)
|(3,717,561
|)
|(5,435,743
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(378,164
|)
|(388,242
|)
|(180,416
|)
|Other receivables-due from related parties
|69,344
|30,393
|(388,052
|)
|Accounts payable
|(124,132
|)
|3,877,173
|2,095,704
|Notes payable
|75,567
|1,461,872
|1,772,361
|Income tax payable
|96,368
|602,170
|1,717,255
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|225,204
|1,225,041
|1,406,302
|Other payables-due to related parties
|548,398
|44,578
|348,070
|Operating lease liabilities
|(357,231
|)
|(347,522
|)
|(476,560
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,116,374
|5,342,539
|6,559,811
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(366,740
|)
|(2,472,552
|)
|(5,571,558
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(43,926
|)
|(87,054
|)
|Net (payment of) proceeds from short-term investments
|-
|(2,597,076
|)
|426,510
|Dividends received from long-term equity investment
|1,863,561
|2,319,218
|2,591,873
|Loans to related parties
|(253,473
|)
|(555,089
|)
|(82,123
|)
|Collection of loans to related parties
|51,125
|545,969
|140,239
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|1,294,473
|(2,803,456
|)
|(2,582,113
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings
|183,367
|1,390,183
|1,394,545
|Repayments of short-term bank borrowings
|(851,388
|)
|(185,450
|)
|(2,639,873
|)
|Repayments of long-term debts
|(1,750,598
|)
|(29,314
|)
|-
|Repayments of financing lease liabilities
|(377,467
|)
|(231,814
|)
|-
|Proceeds from loans from related parties
|282,104
|-
|383,318
|Repayments of loans from related parties
|(65,828
|)
|(83,411
|)
|(276,752
|)
|Deferred initial public offering (“IPO”) costs
|(369,443
|)
|(1,072,314
|)
|-
|Proceeds from IPO
|-
|6,906,245
|-
|Capital injection from a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary
|-
|52,500
|127,249
|Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|(2,949,253
|)
|6,746,625
|(1,011,513
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(76,136
|)
|(135,026
|)
|369,361
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|2,385,458
|9,150,682
|3,335,546
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,104,472
|2,826,725
|12,255,213
|Restricted cash
|411,842
|1,075,047
|797,241
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of year
|1,516,314
|3,901,772
|13,052,454
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,826,725
|12,255,213
|14,350,959
|Restricted cash
|1,075,047
|797,241
|2,037,041
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of year
|3,901,772
|13,052,454
|16,388,000
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Income tax paid
|986,257
|607,120
|1,585,805
|Interest expenses paid
|71,606
|8,164
|24,322
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities:
|Obtaining finance lease right-of-use assets in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|457,731
|-
|-
|Obtaining operating right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|455,499
|1,100,660
|2,789,922
|Offset additional paid in capital with deferred IPO costs
|-
|566,417
|-
|Acquiring property, plant and equipment transferred from construction in progress
|50,132
|66,965
|-
|Acquiring property, plant and equipment in exchange for accounts payable
|427,015
|392,199
|418,289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment