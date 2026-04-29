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Global Markets Brace for April Inflation Readings
(MENAFN) Global financial markets are on edge as a critical wave of April inflation readings looms, with investors and policymakers alike watching for signs that surging energy prices — fueled by the escalating Strait of Hormuz crisis — are cementing long-term price pressures and pushing rate relief further out of reach.
The Middle East war has throttled maritime trade routes and sent energy costs sharply upward. While the initial price shock from the U.S.-Israel military confrontation with Iran had already registered in March figures, economists are now scrutinizing April data for evidence that crude oil and liquefied natural gas price spikes have seeped into core inflation metrics.
U.S. April consumer price data is scheduled for release May 12. Preliminary eurozone figures are due Thursday, and Japan's reading follows on May 22.
Kutay Gungor, director of investment research at Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk, identified the upcoming April data as a critical barometer for whether the Hormuz disruption has triggered deeper structural changes in global pricing behavior.
"The upward momentum in headline inflation during this period may show whether supply security concerns will lead to temporary fluctuation or establish a new balance point in commodity prices," he said, cautioning that accelerating energy costs risk stalling the global disinflation trend.
Gungor further flagged that sustained elevated shipping costs and embedded geopolitical risk premiums could produce second-round inflationary effects, eroding pricing flexibility across the services sector.
"Any potential tightening in the April data is set to become the primary driver narrowing central banks' room for maneuver in monetary policy, pushing back expectations of rate cuts to the fourth quarter," he said. "The combined effect of cost-driven pressures with demand dynamics points to a risk of stickiness instead of a short-term shock extending throughout the year."
March data had already flashed warning signs. U.S. consumer prices climbed to 3.3% on an annual basis — an acceleration from the prior month — while monthly inflation hit 0.9%, predominantly driven by energy. Across the Atlantic, eurozone annual inflation jumped to 2.6% in March from 1.9% in February, with monthly inflation at 1.3%, topping market forecasts. Core eurozone inflation came in at 2.3% year-on-year and 0.8% month-on-month, with services and energy leading gains. In Japan, annual inflation edged up to 1.5% in March, continuing its upward trajectory.
On the policy front, the Bank of Japan held its benchmark interest rate at 0.75% Tuesday while sharply revising its 2026 core inflation forecast upward — from 1.9% to 2.8%. Elevated crude prices tied to the regional conflict are expected to squeeze corporate margins and household incomes, potentially dragging on Japan's economic momentum through 2026.
In Washington, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to deliver its latest rate decision Wednesday. Markets broadly expect no change, in what will be the final policy meeting presided over by Chair Jerome Powell before his term concludes May 15.
The European Central Bank and Bank of England are also scheduled to announce rate decisions Thursday, with both widely anticipated to stand pat. Analysts caution, however, that should energy-driven inflation become entrenched, central banks — the ECB in particular — may be compelled to revisit and delay their rate-cutting paths entirely.
The Middle East war has throttled maritime trade routes and sent energy costs sharply upward. While the initial price shock from the U.S.-Israel military confrontation with Iran had already registered in March figures, economists are now scrutinizing April data for evidence that crude oil and liquefied natural gas price spikes have seeped into core inflation metrics.
U.S. April consumer price data is scheduled for release May 12. Preliminary eurozone figures are due Thursday, and Japan's reading follows on May 22.
Kutay Gungor, director of investment research at Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk, identified the upcoming April data as a critical barometer for whether the Hormuz disruption has triggered deeper structural changes in global pricing behavior.
"The upward momentum in headline inflation during this period may show whether supply security concerns will lead to temporary fluctuation or establish a new balance point in commodity prices," he said, cautioning that accelerating energy costs risk stalling the global disinflation trend.
Gungor further flagged that sustained elevated shipping costs and embedded geopolitical risk premiums could produce second-round inflationary effects, eroding pricing flexibility across the services sector.
"Any potential tightening in the April data is set to become the primary driver narrowing central banks' room for maneuver in monetary policy, pushing back expectations of rate cuts to the fourth quarter," he said. "The combined effect of cost-driven pressures with demand dynamics points to a risk of stickiness instead of a short-term shock extending throughout the year."
March data had already flashed warning signs. U.S. consumer prices climbed to 3.3% on an annual basis — an acceleration from the prior month — while monthly inflation hit 0.9%, predominantly driven by energy. Across the Atlantic, eurozone annual inflation jumped to 2.6% in March from 1.9% in February, with monthly inflation at 1.3%, topping market forecasts. Core eurozone inflation came in at 2.3% year-on-year and 0.8% month-on-month, with services and energy leading gains. In Japan, annual inflation edged up to 1.5% in March, continuing its upward trajectory.
On the policy front, the Bank of Japan held its benchmark interest rate at 0.75% Tuesday while sharply revising its 2026 core inflation forecast upward — from 1.9% to 2.8%. Elevated crude prices tied to the regional conflict are expected to squeeze corporate margins and household incomes, potentially dragging on Japan's economic momentum through 2026.
In Washington, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to deliver its latest rate decision Wednesday. Markets broadly expect no change, in what will be the final policy meeting presided over by Chair Jerome Powell before his term concludes May 15.
The European Central Bank and Bank of England are also scheduled to announce rate decisions Thursday, with both widely anticipated to stand pat. Analysts caution, however, that should energy-driven inflation become entrenched, central banks — the ECB in particular — may be compelled to revisit and delay their rate-cutting paths entirely.
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