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Estonia Urges EU to Prepare Channels for Possible Talks with Russia
(MENAFN) Estonian President Alar Karis has called on the European Union to be ready to engage in dialogue with Russia if the conflict in Ukraine comes to an abrupt end, according to media reports citing an interview published in a Finnish newspaper.
The comments come after several years in which the EU has largely avoided formal communication with Moscow.
Karis also rejected suggestions that Russia poses an imminent threat to Estonia, arguing that such claims are often driven either by individuals attempting to undermine the country or by external actors projecting their own fears. “Perhaps they themselves are afraid of becoming potential targets,” he reportedly said.
He further questioned the EU’s readiness for post-conflict diplomacy. “Are we ready if the war ends today or tomorrow?” Karis said, adding that the bloc should begin preparing by appointing a special envoy to restore diplomatic contact with Russia.
“Preparations should already be under way,” he stated, emphasizing that future negotiations should not be dominated solely by larger EU members. He argued that smaller states must also have a voice in decisions, noting that countries such as Estonia and Finland, which have “jointly invested in Ukraine,” should be included in shaping the EU’s position.
Estonia, which is both a NATO and EU member state sharing a border with Russia, has been among Ukraine’s most consistent supporters since the escalation of the conflict in 2022.
Separately, reports indicate that the European Commission recently approved a €90 billion ($105 billion) emergency financial package for Ukraine covering 2026–2027, funded through joint EU borrowing. The measure followed months of internal disagreement within the bloc and was cleared after Hungary lifted its opposition following a political shift in Budapest, including the electoral victory of pro-EU figure Peter Magyar.
The comments come after several years in which the EU has largely avoided formal communication with Moscow.
Karis also rejected suggestions that Russia poses an imminent threat to Estonia, arguing that such claims are often driven either by individuals attempting to undermine the country or by external actors projecting their own fears. “Perhaps they themselves are afraid of becoming potential targets,” he reportedly said.
He further questioned the EU’s readiness for post-conflict diplomacy. “Are we ready if the war ends today or tomorrow?” Karis said, adding that the bloc should begin preparing by appointing a special envoy to restore diplomatic contact with Russia.
“Preparations should already be under way,” he stated, emphasizing that future negotiations should not be dominated solely by larger EU members. He argued that smaller states must also have a voice in decisions, noting that countries such as Estonia and Finland, which have “jointly invested in Ukraine,” should be included in shaping the EU’s position.
Estonia, which is both a NATO and EU member state sharing a border with Russia, has been among Ukraine’s most consistent supporters since the escalation of the conflict in 2022.
Separately, reports indicate that the European Commission recently approved a €90 billion ($105 billion) emergency financial package for Ukraine covering 2026–2027, funded through joint EU borrowing. The measure followed months of internal disagreement within the bloc and was cleared after Hungary lifted its opposition following a political shift in Budapest, including the electoral victory of pro-EU figure Peter Magyar.
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