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McConnell Says US Superpower Status Hinges on Stronger Ukraine Support
(MENAFN) US Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has argued that continued and expanded American support for Ukraine is essential if the United States wants to maintain its position as the world’s leading superpower, according to reports.
In an opinion piece published by the *Washington Post*, the long-serving senator and former Senate majority leader criticized elements within President Donald Trump’s administration for pursuing a policy that shifts more of the burden of assistance to Ukraine onto European NATO allies.
McConnell wrote that Americans “can’t learn from a war… if they can’t properly observe it,” and called for additional US military trainers to be deployed to Ukraine so they can “witness the conflict up close” and better understand how drones are being used in modern warfare.
He also warned that China is closely monitoring the conflict. “China, he asserted, is doubtless watching [the current armed conflict] closely as it refines its military investments and plans.”
McConnell further argued that limiting US involvement could weaken American global leadership. “If we’re keen on remaining the world’s preeminent superpower, we shouldn’t let unelected defense officials undermine US leadership and obstruct deepening ties with Ukraine’s innovative military and industrial base,” he stated.
He specifically criticized Pentagon Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, accusing him of restricting congressionally approved aid to Ukraine and urging continued bipartisan support, saying that “real Americans” support ongoing assistance.
McConnell also contended that both the Trump administration’s push to reduce aid and former President Joe Biden’s approach had failed to adequately “give Ukraine what it needs.”
Serving in the US Senate since 1985, McConnell has been a central figure in Republican politics for decades. He announced plans to step down from his leadership role in February 2024 following several public health concerns and now chairs the Senate Rules Committee.
Although he has publicly supported Trump’s reelection efforts, reports have previously suggested that McConnell has been privately critical of him, with one biography by journalist Michael Tackett alleging he described Trump as a “despicable human being” unfit for office.
In an opinion piece published by the *Washington Post*, the long-serving senator and former Senate majority leader criticized elements within President Donald Trump’s administration for pursuing a policy that shifts more of the burden of assistance to Ukraine onto European NATO allies.
McConnell wrote that Americans “can’t learn from a war… if they can’t properly observe it,” and called for additional US military trainers to be deployed to Ukraine so they can “witness the conflict up close” and better understand how drones are being used in modern warfare.
He also warned that China is closely monitoring the conflict. “China, he asserted, is doubtless watching [the current armed conflict] closely as it refines its military investments and plans.”
McConnell further argued that limiting US involvement could weaken American global leadership. “If we’re keen on remaining the world’s preeminent superpower, we shouldn’t let unelected defense officials undermine US leadership and obstruct deepening ties with Ukraine’s innovative military and industrial base,” he stated.
He specifically criticized Pentagon Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, accusing him of restricting congressionally approved aid to Ukraine and urging continued bipartisan support, saying that “real Americans” support ongoing assistance.
McConnell also contended that both the Trump administration’s push to reduce aid and former President Joe Biden’s approach had failed to adequately “give Ukraine what it needs.”
Serving in the US Senate since 1985, McConnell has been a central figure in Republican politics for decades. He announced plans to step down from his leadership role in February 2024 following several public health concerns and now chairs the Senate Rules Committee.
Although he has publicly supported Trump’s reelection efforts, reports have previously suggested that McConnell has been privately critical of him, with one biography by journalist Michael Tackett alleging he described Trump as a “despicable human being” unfit for office.
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