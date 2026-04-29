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OIC Urges UN to Move Beyond Gaza Ceasefire, End Occupation
(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the United Nations Security Council to move beyond the current Gaza ceasefire and work toward what it described as a comprehensive and lasting political solution that ends the Israeli occupation, according to remarks delivered on Tuesday.
Representing the OIC at a UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East, Türkiye’s UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said the group welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the planned next phase under Security Council resolution 2803, but warned that conditions on the ground remain deeply unstable.
He said the humanitarian and security situation across Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories continues to deteriorate, with civilians facing ongoing hardship.
“The situation in Gaza and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territory remains dire, and the Palestinian people continue to suffer untold hardships and tragedies under Israel's illegal occupation,” Yildiz said.
He further alleged that Israeli military actions and settler-related violence in both Gaza and the West Bank have intensified, alongside recent approvals for additional settlement construction in the occupied territories.
Yildiz also broadened the focus to regional tensions, stating that sustainable peace in the Middle East would require full Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Arab lands, including the Syrian Golan Heights, in line with multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
He additionally condemned reported Israeli incursions into Syrian territory since December 2024, describing them as violations of international law, the UN Charter, and earlier disengagement agreements.
The OIC emphasized that, in its view, a durable settlement must address both the immediate ceasefire and the wider political status of the conflict to achieve what it described as a just and lasting peace.
Representing the OIC at a UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East, Türkiye’s UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said the group welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the planned next phase under Security Council resolution 2803, but warned that conditions on the ground remain deeply unstable.
He said the humanitarian and security situation across Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories continues to deteriorate, with civilians facing ongoing hardship.
“The situation in Gaza and elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian territory remains dire, and the Palestinian people continue to suffer untold hardships and tragedies under Israel's illegal occupation,” Yildiz said.
He further alleged that Israeli military actions and settler-related violence in both Gaza and the West Bank have intensified, alongside recent approvals for additional settlement construction in the occupied territories.
Yildiz also broadened the focus to regional tensions, stating that sustainable peace in the Middle East would require full Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Arab lands, including the Syrian Golan Heights, in line with multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
He additionally condemned reported Israeli incursions into Syrian territory since December 2024, describing them as violations of international law, the UN Charter, and earlier disengagement agreements.
The OIC emphasized that, in its view, a durable settlement must address both the immediate ceasefire and the wider political status of the conflict to achieve what it described as a just and lasting peace.
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