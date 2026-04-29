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King Charles Cites UK-US Unity After 9/11 Amid Trump-Iran Dispute
(MENAFN) King Charles on Tuesday reflected on the United Kingdom’s response to the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, remarks delivered amid growing political tension between London and Washington over the conflict involving Iran.
During a joint address to Congress, the King emphasized long-standing military and political cooperation between the two countries, pointing to moments when both nations acted together in major global crises.
“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when North Atlantic Treaty Organization invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security,” Charles said.
His remarks referenced NATO’s collective defense principle, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. That clause was activated only once, following the 9/11 attacks, leading to allied support for the United States.
The speech comes at a time of renewed strain in transatlantic relations, as disagreements emerge over US military actions involving Iran and the United Kingdom’s refusal to take part.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over this stance, arguing that London is not sufficiently supportive of US policy.
In earlier comments, Trump said, “he hasn't been supportive. And I think it's a big mistake.”
He also compared Starmer unfavorably to historical wartime leadership, saying, “Unfortunately, Kier is not Winston Churchill,” during remarks made in March while hosting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
During a joint address to Congress, the King emphasized long-standing military and political cooperation between the two countries, pointing to moments when both nations acted together in major global crises.
“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when North Atlantic Treaty Organization invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan and moments that have defined our shared security,” Charles said.
His remarks referenced NATO’s collective defense principle, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. That clause was activated only once, following the 9/11 attacks, leading to allied support for the United States.
The speech comes at a time of renewed strain in transatlantic relations, as disagreements emerge over US military actions involving Iran and the United Kingdom’s refusal to take part.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over this stance, arguing that London is not sufficiently supportive of US policy.
In earlier comments, Trump said, “he hasn't been supportive. And I think it's a big mistake.”
He also compared Starmer unfavorably to historical wartime leadership, saying, “Unfortunately, Kier is not Winston Churchill,” during remarks made in March while hosting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.
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