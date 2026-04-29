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US to Release Special Edition Passports Marking National Anniversary
(MENAFN) The US State Department is preparing to release a limited series of specially designed passports to mark the country’s 250th anniversary this year, according to an official statement shared on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the department said the initiative is part of commemorations tied to the milestone, which will coincide with Independence Day on July 4.
“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an emailed statement, as reported by Anadolu. He referenced July 4, 1776, the date of the Declaration of Independence.
He added that the redesigned passports will include updated artistic elements and enhanced visual features while still maintaining the standard high-security protections used in official US travel documents.
“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world,” he said.
Separately, reports from the Bulwark website, citing individuals familiar with the plan, indicated that one proposed version of the commemorative passport could include a limited production run featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump on the interior page.
The reported design concept includes Trump’s second inauguration portrait placed over the Declaration of Independence, along with his signature, while a more traditional patriotic image would appear on the back cover.
A State Department official also clarified that the special edition passports would not come with any additional cost to applicants.
A spokesperson for the department said the initiative is part of commemorations tied to the milestone, which will coincide with Independence Day on July 4.
“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an emailed statement, as reported by Anadolu. He referenced July 4, 1776, the date of the Declaration of Independence.
He added that the redesigned passports will include updated artistic elements and enhanced visual features while still maintaining the standard high-security protections used in official US travel documents.
“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world,” he said.
Separately, reports from the Bulwark website, citing individuals familiar with the plan, indicated that one proposed version of the commemorative passport could include a limited production run featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump on the interior page.
The reported design concept includes Trump’s second inauguration portrait placed over the Declaration of Independence, along with his signature, while a more traditional patriotic image would appear on the back cover.
A State Department official also clarified that the special edition passports would not come with any additional cost to applicants.
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