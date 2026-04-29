DATA Communications Management Corp. To Announce First Quarter 2026 Results On May 11, 2026

April 29, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, will announce its first quarter 2026 results the evening of Monday, May 11, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Richard Kellam, President and CEO, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the first quarter 2026 results followed by a live Q&A.

Register for the webcast prior to the start of the event: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

All attendees must register for the webinar prior to the call. Please complete the phone field in the form at the above link (prior to the start of the event) if you wish to dial in.

The Company's full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on SEDAR+.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at .

For further information, contact