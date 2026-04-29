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Russia Says Its African Corps Foiled Alleged Coup Attempt in Mali
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its African Corps units were involved in stopping an attempted coup in Mali on April 25.
According to the ministry, what it described as illegal armed groups launched an armed attempt to overthrow the government last week. It claimed that African Corps forces responded by inflicting what it called severe losses on opposing fighters, ultimately preventing a change in power.
“During fierce battles against superior enemy forces, units of the African Corps inflicted irreparable losses on them in personnel and equipment, forcing them to abandon their plans and preventing the coup, thereby preserving the authority of the legitimate government and preventing mass civilian casualties,” it said.
The statement was issued against the backdrop of coordinated attacks by armed groups over the weekend, including JNIM, an al-Qaeda-linked militant organization, and the Azawad Liberation Front, a Tuareg rebel coalition. The assaults reportedly hit several cities, among them Bamako, the capital.
In a televised announcement on Sunday, Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, speaking for the transitional authorities, confirmed the death of Defense Minister Sadio Camara in the attacks.
He said a suicide attacker drove a vehicle packed with explosives and detonated it near the minister’s residence in Kati, a strategic military area close to Bamako.
According to the ministry, what it described as illegal armed groups launched an armed attempt to overthrow the government last week. It claimed that African Corps forces responded by inflicting what it called severe losses on opposing fighters, ultimately preventing a change in power.
“During fierce battles against superior enemy forces, units of the African Corps inflicted irreparable losses on them in personnel and equipment, forcing them to abandon their plans and preventing the coup, thereby preserving the authority of the legitimate government and preventing mass civilian casualties,” it said.
The statement was issued against the backdrop of coordinated attacks by armed groups over the weekend, including JNIM, an al-Qaeda-linked militant organization, and the Azawad Liberation Front, a Tuareg rebel coalition. The assaults reportedly hit several cities, among them Bamako, the capital.
In a televised announcement on Sunday, Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly, speaking for the transitional authorities, confirmed the death of Defense Minister Sadio Camara in the attacks.
He said a suicide attacker drove a vehicle packed with explosives and detonated it near the minister’s residence in Kati, a strategic military area close to Bamako.
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