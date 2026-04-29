Czech PM Highlights Kazakhstan's Importance In Global Energy Landscape

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan remains a country of great importance in the global energy sector, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said during his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

“You are the world's largest producer of uranium. Concluding agreements in this field is very important for us, as nuclear power plants are gaining special significance today. I am deeply impressed by Kazakhstan's achievements in artificial intelligence. Our countries have much in common. I believe that our governments will continue to make every effort to further develop bilateral relations,” the Czech Prime Minister said.

President Tokayev noted that the two countries have long maintained close and friendly relations, with trade ties developing successfully. He emphasized that the peoples of both nations are genuinely interested in strengthening cooperation.

“It is very important that we coordinate our efforts within major international organizations. Our embassies are actively working both here and in your capital. Taking this opportunity, I would also like to express my gratitude for the fact that a large delegation of Czech business representatives has accompanied you. Yesterday, a successful business forum was held in Astana. I will continue to fully support the further strengthening of our multifaceted cooperation,” Tokayev emphasized.