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Japan-Owned Oil Tanker Passes Through Strait Of Hormuz


2026-04-29 05:15:43
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, April 29 (NNN-Bernama-Kyodo) - A Japanese-owned tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil has transited the Strait of Hormuz after securing permission from Iranian authorities, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing local media.

The Panama-flagged Idemitsu Maru, managed by a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan, loaded crude at a terminal in Saudi Arabia in early March. After spending more than a week stationary off Abu Dhabi, the vessel began its passage towards the strait on Monday, according to Iran's Press TV.

Japan relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil, with most shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The effective closure of the strategic waterway has sent crude prices surging amid supply concerns.

- NNN-BERNAMA-KYODO

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