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Poll Shows Majority of Americans Reporting Declining Financial Conditions
(MENAFN) According to a recent Gallup poll, more than half of Americans believe their financial situation is deteriorating, with many expressing growing difficulty in meeting basic monthly expenses.
The survey indicates that public confidence in personal finances for 2026 is at historically low levels. Around 55% of respondents reported that their financial condition is getting worse, slightly higher than previous years, continuing an upward trend from 53% and 47% in the two prior years.
This marks the fifth consecutive year in which more Americans have said their finances are declining rather than improving. The report notes that a similar pattern was last seen during the period of the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, when economic strain was widespread.
The poll also highlights widespread financial anxiety across multiple areas of daily life. A majority of respondents expressed concern about long-term stability, including retirement savings and unexpected medical expenses. Large portions of those surveyed said they worry about their ability to maintain their current standard of living or manage investment performance.
Everyday costs also remain a significant concern. Many respondents reported worries about routine healthcare expenses, monthly bills, and education-related costs such as college tuition.
The survey emphasizes that affordability pressures are a central issue, with rising costs in areas such as housing, energy, healthcare, transportation, and childcare frequently cited as major sources of financial stress.
In addition, recent increases in consumer prices have contributed to financial strain for a significant share of respondents. A smaller but notable portion pointed specifically to higher fuel prices as an added concern compared to the previous year.
The survey indicates that public confidence in personal finances for 2026 is at historically low levels. Around 55% of respondents reported that their financial condition is getting worse, slightly higher than previous years, continuing an upward trend from 53% and 47% in the two prior years.
This marks the fifth consecutive year in which more Americans have said their finances are declining rather than improving. The report notes that a similar pattern was last seen during the period of the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, when economic strain was widespread.
The poll also highlights widespread financial anxiety across multiple areas of daily life. A majority of respondents expressed concern about long-term stability, including retirement savings and unexpected medical expenses. Large portions of those surveyed said they worry about their ability to maintain their current standard of living or manage investment performance.
Everyday costs also remain a significant concern. Many respondents reported worries about routine healthcare expenses, monthly bills, and education-related costs such as college tuition.
The survey emphasizes that affordability pressures are a central issue, with rising costs in areas such as housing, energy, healthcare, transportation, and childcare frequently cited as major sources of financial stress.
In addition, recent increases in consumer prices have contributed to financial strain for a significant share of respondents. A smaller but notable portion pointed specifically to higher fuel prices as an added concern compared to the previous year.
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