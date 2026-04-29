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EU Parliament Divided Over Report on Fundamental Rights
(MENAFN) European Parliament lawmakers clashed sharply on Tuesday over a landmark report on fundamental rights, with right-wing and far-right factions mounting a fierce challenge against EU institutions on migration policy and freedom of expression.
The heated session, centered on the state of fundamental rights across the bloc for 2024 and 2025, was opened by Greens Rapporteur Anna Strolenberg, who drew an immediate line in the sand — declaring that fundamental rights "cannot be subject to bargaining."
Strolenberg painted a stark picture of a continent increasingly fractured by discrimination and hate speech, cautioning: "In a society where people are excluded because of who they love or how they worship, it eventually becomes a place that is safe for no one."
Turning to the twin rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia, the rapporteur issued a pointed appeal for consistency in combating prejudice: "Alongside this old prejudice, a new one, Islamophobia, is increasingly becoming mainstream. The reason I mention both together is that people often think that fighting one means neglecting the other.
"But if you think you have to choose, you are missing the point; combating racism means ensuring everyone feels safe and truly is safe."
Strolenberg closed her remarks by pressing the European Commission and member states to uphold their legal obligations without exception, insisting that fundamental rights protection cannot be applied selectively.
European Commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection Michael McGrath echoed that call, framing rights protection as a collective duty shared across the union. Describing these rights as "not abstract concepts but the essence of the European project," McGrath acknowledged mounting pressures across several fronts — from entrenched discrimination to emerging digital threats — and confirmed the commission was deploying every available instrument to defend and enforce them.
Gaza Criticism Dominates Debate
The debate took a sharp turn when left-wing lawmakers lambasted the report for what they described as a failure to confront the crisis in Gaza and Palestine head-on. Parliamentarians from The Left group argued the draft text lacked meaningful expressions of solidarity with Palestinians and that scrutiny of Israel remained inadequate. Members called on the EU to own its responsibilities on documented human rights violations, particularly those unfolding in Gaza.
Right-wing factions countered with an entirely different grievance — accusing the report of prioritizing migrants over EU citizens. Several MEPs also took aim at the growing Muslim population in Europe and questioned the scope of rights extended to those communities, remarks that drew immediate backlash from progressive lawmakers.
Cutting across ideological lines, a number of additional speakers sounded the alarm over a broader deterioration of civil liberties across the continent, pointing to tightening media restrictions, a weakened civil society, and the erosion of judicial independence in certain member states as evidence of a deepening institutional crisis.
The heated session, centered on the state of fundamental rights across the bloc for 2024 and 2025, was opened by Greens Rapporteur Anna Strolenberg, who drew an immediate line in the sand — declaring that fundamental rights "cannot be subject to bargaining."
Strolenberg painted a stark picture of a continent increasingly fractured by discrimination and hate speech, cautioning: "In a society where people are excluded because of who they love or how they worship, it eventually becomes a place that is safe for no one."
Turning to the twin rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia, the rapporteur issued a pointed appeal for consistency in combating prejudice: "Alongside this old prejudice, a new one, Islamophobia, is increasingly becoming mainstream. The reason I mention both together is that people often think that fighting one means neglecting the other.
"But if you think you have to choose, you are missing the point; combating racism means ensuring everyone feels safe and truly is safe."
Strolenberg closed her remarks by pressing the European Commission and member states to uphold their legal obligations without exception, insisting that fundamental rights protection cannot be applied selectively.
European Commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection Michael McGrath echoed that call, framing rights protection as a collective duty shared across the union. Describing these rights as "not abstract concepts but the essence of the European project," McGrath acknowledged mounting pressures across several fronts — from entrenched discrimination to emerging digital threats — and confirmed the commission was deploying every available instrument to defend and enforce them.
Gaza Criticism Dominates Debate
The debate took a sharp turn when left-wing lawmakers lambasted the report for what they described as a failure to confront the crisis in Gaza and Palestine head-on. Parliamentarians from The Left group argued the draft text lacked meaningful expressions of solidarity with Palestinians and that scrutiny of Israel remained inadequate. Members called on the EU to own its responsibilities on documented human rights violations, particularly those unfolding in Gaza.
Right-wing factions countered with an entirely different grievance — accusing the report of prioritizing migrants over EU citizens. Several MEPs also took aim at the growing Muslim population in Europe and questioned the scope of rights extended to those communities, remarks that drew immediate backlash from progressive lawmakers.
Cutting across ideological lines, a number of additional speakers sounded the alarm over a broader deterioration of civil liberties across the continent, pointing to tightening media restrictions, a weakened civil society, and the erosion of judicial independence in certain member states as evidence of a deepening institutional crisis.
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