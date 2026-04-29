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Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Shorten Corruption Trial Hearing
(MENAFN) According to reports from local media, an Israeli court has turned down a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce the length of his scheduled testimony in his ongoing corruption trial.
The request, submitted shortly before Wednesday’s hearing, sought to limit his court appearance to a shorter duration and delay the start of proceedings until late morning. The court, however, rejected the proposal and upheld the original schedule.
Netanyahu reportedly argued that he needed a revised timetable due to what he described as “security-related schedule” considerations. He had asked for his testimony in the Case 1000 proceedings to begin at 12.30 pm rather than the originally planned 9.30 am.
The trial session is part of a long-running legal process in which the prime minister is facing multiple corruption-related charges. These cases include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which were formally brought forward in 2019.
In Case 1000, prosecutors allege that Netanyahu and members of his family received valuable gifts from wealthy individuals in exchange for political favors. In another case, he is accused of discussing potential arrangements for favorable media coverage with a major media publisher. A third case also involves allegations connected to regulatory and communications decisions.
The legal proceedings, which began in 2020, are still ongoing and have involved repeated court appearances by the prime minister over several years.
Reports also note that Netanyahu recently appeared in court for another session shortly after the outbreak of regional hostilities earlier this year, marking one of many hearings held during a period of heightened regional tensions.
In addition to the domestic legal proceedings, international allegations have also been reported regarding actions related to the conflict in Gaza, though Israel has strongly contested such claims. The situation remains part of ongoing international legal and political disputes, while the war and ceasefire developments in the region continue to evolve.
The request, submitted shortly before Wednesday’s hearing, sought to limit his court appearance to a shorter duration and delay the start of proceedings until late morning. The court, however, rejected the proposal and upheld the original schedule.
Netanyahu reportedly argued that he needed a revised timetable due to what he described as “security-related schedule” considerations. He had asked for his testimony in the Case 1000 proceedings to begin at 12.30 pm rather than the originally planned 9.30 am.
The trial session is part of a long-running legal process in which the prime minister is facing multiple corruption-related charges. These cases include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which were formally brought forward in 2019.
In Case 1000, prosecutors allege that Netanyahu and members of his family received valuable gifts from wealthy individuals in exchange for political favors. In another case, he is accused of discussing potential arrangements for favorable media coverage with a major media publisher. A third case also involves allegations connected to regulatory and communications decisions.
The legal proceedings, which began in 2020, are still ongoing and have involved repeated court appearances by the prime minister over several years.
Reports also note that Netanyahu recently appeared in court for another session shortly after the outbreak of regional hostilities earlier this year, marking one of many hearings held during a period of heightened regional tensions.
In addition to the domestic legal proceedings, international allegations have also been reported regarding actions related to the conflict in Gaza, though Israel has strongly contested such claims. The situation remains part of ongoing international legal and political disputes, while the war and ceasefire developments in the region continue to evolve.
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