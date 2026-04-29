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Trump Claims Merz Backs Nuclear Iran, Escalates US–Germany Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has claimed that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes it is acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons, intensifying tensions between Washington and Berlin.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump wrote that “The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” adding that the German leader “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
He warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would effectively hold the world “hostage,” and defended his approach toward Tehran as one that, in his view, other world leaders “should have done long ago.”
Trump also criticized Germany’s broader performance, stating that “No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically, and otherwise,” in a sharp rebuke of one of Europe’s key US allies.
The German government did not immediately respond to the allegations.
The comments come shortly after remarks by Chancellor Merz on Monday, in which he criticized both the United States and Israel over the prolonged conflict with Iran and indicated that European countries would increase diplomatic efforts to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis.
In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump wrote that “The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” adding that the German leader “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”
He warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would effectively hold the world “hostage,” and defended his approach toward Tehran as one that, in his view, other world leaders “should have done long ago.”
Trump also criticized Germany’s broader performance, stating that “No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically, and otherwise,” in a sharp rebuke of one of Europe’s key US allies.
The German government did not immediately respond to the allegations.
The comments come shortly after remarks by Chancellor Merz on Monday, in which he criticized both the United States and Israel over the prolonged conflict with Iran and indicated that European countries would increase diplomatic efforts to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis.
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