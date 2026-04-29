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US Diplomat in Kyiv to Retire After Long Career
(MENAFN) According to reports, the US State Department has announced that the US Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, will retire later this year, concluding a diplomatic career spanning around three decades.
Officials said Davis will remain in her current role at the US Embassy in Kyiv until her scheduled departure in June 2026, after which she will formally step down from diplomatic service.
The announcement came in response to earlier reporting suggesting internal disagreement over US policy toward Ukraine. However, a State Department spokesperson rejected that characterization, describing it as inaccurate.
The spokesperson said Davis has supported ongoing US efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine under the current administration’s approach.
Davis took on the role of acting head of the US mission in Kyiv last year, following the departure of her predecessor, who resigned amid policy differences related to Washington’s Ukraine strategy.
Reports note that her tenure comes during a period of continued conflict in Ukraine and evolving US diplomatic engagement in the region.
Officials said Davis will remain in her current role at the US Embassy in Kyiv until her scheduled departure in June 2026, after which she will formally step down from diplomatic service.
The announcement came in response to earlier reporting suggesting internal disagreement over US policy toward Ukraine. However, a State Department spokesperson rejected that characterization, describing it as inaccurate.
The spokesperson said Davis has supported ongoing US efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine under the current administration’s approach.
Davis took on the role of acting head of the US mission in Kyiv last year, following the departure of her predecessor, who resigned amid policy differences related to Washington’s Ukraine strategy.
Reports note that her tenure comes during a period of continued conflict in Ukraine and evolving US diplomatic engagement in the region.
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