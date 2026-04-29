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Explosion in Southern Lebanon Triggers Tremor in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) A large explosion in southern Lebanon reportedly caused a mild tremor that was detected in northern Israel on Tuesday, according to Israeli media, amid ongoing tensions and continued cross-border strikes despite a declared ceasefire.
Channel 7 reported that the Geological Institute of Israel recorded minor seismic activity in the country’s north following what it described as an explosion carried out by the Israeli military.
The report claimed the blast targeted a large tunnel allegedly constructed by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. It added that the tunnel was located around 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) from the border and did not extend into Israeli territory.
Despite the ceasefire arrangement, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, according to reports.
The truce was first announced on April 17, with US President Donald Trump stating that a 10-day ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Lebanon, before later indicating that it would be extended by an additional three weeks.
The escalation followed an Israeli offensive launched on March 2, which, according to official figures cited in reporting, resulted in 2,534 deaths and 7,863 injuries, along with the displacement of more than 1.6 million people.
Channel 7 reported that the Geological Institute of Israel recorded minor seismic activity in the country’s north following what it described as an explosion carried out by the Israeli military.
The report claimed the blast targeted a large tunnel allegedly constructed by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. It added that the tunnel was located around 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) from the border and did not extend into Israeli territory.
Despite the ceasefire arrangement, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, according to reports.
The truce was first announced on April 17, with US President Donald Trump stating that a 10-day ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Lebanon, before later indicating that it would be extended by an additional three weeks.
The escalation followed an Israeli offensive launched on March 2, which, according to official figures cited in reporting, resulted in 2,534 deaths and 7,863 injuries, along with the displacement of more than 1.6 million people.
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