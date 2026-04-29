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EU Urges Israel to Probe West Bank Alleged Violations
(MENAFN) The European commissioner for equality and crisis management has said that Israel is legally required under international humanitarian law to prevent and investigate alleged violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Writing on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Hadja Lahbib said that sexual violence attributed to Israeli settlers is a significant factor contributing to displacement in the West Bank.
She added that, according to available data, more than 70% of displaced Palestinian households in the area reported that threats targeting women and children were a decisive reason for their decision to leave.
Lahbib stressed that Israel carries an obligation under international humanitarian law to both prevent such incidents and carry out proper investigations when they occur.
Her remarks come amid reports of increasing attacks across the West Bank, including raids on villages and incidents of vandalism. Palestinians have also accused Israeli forces of failing to prevent, or in some cases facilitating, such actions.
The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal under international law and has repeatedly called for a halt to their expansion in the West Bank.
According to UN-related figures cited in reporting, around 750,000 Israelis live in 141 settlements and 224 outposts across the West Bank, including approximately 250,000 in East Jerusalem, which is also regarded by the UN as part of the occupied territories.
Writing on the social media platform X on Tuesday, Hadja Lahbib said that sexual violence attributed to Israeli settlers is a significant factor contributing to displacement in the West Bank.
She added that, according to available data, more than 70% of displaced Palestinian households in the area reported that threats targeting women and children were a decisive reason for their decision to leave.
Lahbib stressed that Israel carries an obligation under international humanitarian law to both prevent such incidents and carry out proper investigations when they occur.
Her remarks come amid reports of increasing attacks across the West Bank, including raids on villages and incidents of vandalism. Palestinians have also accused Israeli forces of failing to prevent, or in some cases facilitating, such actions.
The United Nations considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal under international law and has repeatedly called for a halt to their expansion in the West Bank.
According to UN-related figures cited in reporting, around 750,000 Israelis live in 141 settlements and 224 outposts across the West Bank, including approximately 250,000 in East Jerusalem, which is also regarded by the UN as part of the occupied territories.
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