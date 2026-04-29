People Bringing Change: BJP Confident Of Political Shift In West Bengal As Phase-2 Polls Underway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) BJP leaders on Wednesday expressed confidence in a political shift in West Bengal as voting continued in the second phase of the Assembly elections, crediting the people for driving the change.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said,“Change is taking place this time, and the people themselves are bringing this change. The Trinamool Congress tried very hard through pressure, intimidation, and creating an atmosphere of fear to stop the public, but the people were not stopped.”

“People came out in large numbers to vote. Along with this, I would like to thank the Election Commission and the security forces. Many people criticise the Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, so I especially want to thank the Central forces that came from outside for ensuring peaceful polling...” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay said,“There will be record voting in the second phase in West Bengal as well... I have full faith that the people of Bengal are with the BJP, and there will be a change in government.”

Polling for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway across key constituencies, with high voter turnout being closely watched as an indicator of the electoral mood in the state.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed confidence earlier in the day about his prospects in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata. The seat is witnessing a high-profile contest involving Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari visited the Mitra Institution polling booth within the constituency, interacted with voters, and later said he was confident of securing a lead from the booth, citing peaceful polling conditions.

He also raised concerns over alleged irregularities, claiming that at a polling booth in Falta in South 24 Parganas district, the EVM button for the BJP candidate was covered with tape.

“The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, called me up today, and I reported the matter to him. Our party's central observer for West Bengal and the party's Information Technology Chief, Amit Malviya, has sought to bring the matter to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has promised to take action in the matter,” Adhikari said.

The developments come amid a high-stakes electoral battle in the state, with both sides expressing confidence as polling progresses.