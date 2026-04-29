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UN Chief Calls for Cross-Regional Alliance as Global Crises Escalate
(MENAFN) The President of the United Nations General Assembly has called for the creation of a broad cross-regional alliance to strengthen support for the United Nations as global conflicts intensify, including the wars in Gaza and tensions involving Iran.
Annalena Baerbock said during a press conference in New Delhi that her top priority is to defend the UN Charter and uphold international law. She urged countries from different regions to unite in support of multilateral cooperation and the global institution.
She is currently on a diplomatic visit to South Asia and is expected to travel to China for further talks.
Baerbock stressed that efforts to achieve a ceasefire are urgently needed, noting that instability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, is contributing to rising global prices for energy and fertilizers. She added that these developments are also worsening what she described as an already “devastating” humanitarian situation in Gaza.
She said the humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain “heartbreaking” amid ongoing conflict.
The UN official also highlighted the situation in Lebanon, stating that around 1.3 million people have been displaced. She referred to incidents involving attacks on peacekeepers and strongly condemned any violence against United Nations personnel.
According to reports, six personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon have been killed since the escalation of hostilities in the region.
Baerbock reiterated that protecting peacekeepers and maintaining international humanitarian operations is essential as multiple crises continue to strain global stability.
Annalena Baerbock said during a press conference in New Delhi that her top priority is to defend the UN Charter and uphold international law. She urged countries from different regions to unite in support of multilateral cooperation and the global institution.
She is currently on a diplomatic visit to South Asia and is expected to travel to China for further talks.
Baerbock stressed that efforts to achieve a ceasefire are urgently needed, noting that instability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, is contributing to rising global prices for energy and fertilizers. She added that these developments are also worsening what she described as an already “devastating” humanitarian situation in Gaza.
She said the humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain “heartbreaking” amid ongoing conflict.
The UN official also highlighted the situation in Lebanon, stating that around 1.3 million people have been displaced. She referred to incidents involving attacks on peacekeepers and strongly condemned any violence against United Nations personnel.
According to reports, six personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon have been killed since the escalation of hostilities in the region.
Baerbock reiterated that protecting peacekeepers and maintaining international humanitarian operations is essential as multiple crises continue to strain global stability.
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