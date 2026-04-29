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Qatar Endorses Diplomatic Mediation Between Iran, US
(MENAFN) Qatar has expressed backing for Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States while also rejecting any use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of political pressure, according to reports.
Speaking in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Qatar supports the ongoing mediation initiative led by Pakistan and sees no issue with continuing dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
“We do not see a problem with this mediation and support continuing the negotiations,” he said during a press briefing.
He also criticized any attempts to restrict navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that “it is unacceptable to prevent ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz or to use it as a pressure card.”
The comments come amid regional tensions affecting maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, which has seen disruptions since the escalation of conflict involving Iran and Israel, as well as the United States. Reports indicate that these tensions have contributed to volatility in global energy and food prices.
Pakistan has been playing a mediating role in diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington. According to reports, it previously hosted talks between the two sides in April, though those discussions ended without a final agreement. Further ceasefire-related arrangements were also discussed through Pakistani mediation efforts during the same period.
Speaking in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Qatar supports the ongoing mediation initiative led by Pakistan and sees no issue with continuing dialogue between Washington and Tehran.
“We do not see a problem with this mediation and support continuing the negotiations,” he said during a press briefing.
He also criticized any attempts to restrict navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that “it is unacceptable to prevent ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz or to use it as a pressure card.”
The comments come amid regional tensions affecting maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, which has seen disruptions since the escalation of conflict involving Iran and Israel, as well as the United States. Reports indicate that these tensions have contributed to volatility in global energy and food prices.
Pakistan has been playing a mediating role in diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington. According to reports, it previously hosted talks between the two sides in April, though those discussions ended without a final agreement. Further ceasefire-related arrangements were also discussed through Pakistani mediation efforts during the same period.
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