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EU Lawmakers Clash Over Blocked Debate on Gaza’s Humanitarian Impact
(MENAFN) A political clash has emerged within the European Parliament after a major bloc accused allies of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of preventing a discussion on the humanitarian consequences of the Gaza war.
According to reports, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats criticized the European People's Party for voting against a proposed debate focused on what they described as the “human cost” of the conflict.
Group leader Iratxe Garcia Perez stated that her faction was the only one pushing for such a discussion, which aimed to address humanitarian concerns and allegations raised during talks, including claims about the possible introduction of a death penalty targeting Palestinians.
"Two months after the war that was launched by (US President Donald) Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu against Iran, and two months on, we know a few things for sure, there's still no peace... What we've seen in the last two months and the European Union has let everyone down. Gaza continues to suffer, violence exists in the West Bank, and it's spreading to Lebanon," she said.
"So, we are failing to provide an answer to the energy crisis and a failure to provide solutions for the human crisis," Garcia Perez added.
She reiterated that her group had formally requested a parliamentary debate centered on the humanitarian toll of the war, but said the proposal was ultimately rejected by the EPP.
According to reports, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats criticized the European People's Party for voting against a proposed debate focused on what they described as the “human cost” of the conflict.
Group leader Iratxe Garcia Perez stated that her faction was the only one pushing for such a discussion, which aimed to address humanitarian concerns and allegations raised during talks, including claims about the possible introduction of a death penalty targeting Palestinians.
"Two months after the war that was launched by (US President Donald) Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu against Iran, and two months on, we know a few things for sure, there's still no peace... What we've seen in the last two months and the European Union has let everyone down. Gaza continues to suffer, violence exists in the West Bank, and it's spreading to Lebanon," she said.
"So, we are failing to provide an answer to the energy crisis and a failure to provide solutions for the human crisis," Garcia Perez added.
She reiterated that her group had formally requested a parliamentary debate centered on the humanitarian toll of the war, but said the proposal was ultimately rejected by the EPP.
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