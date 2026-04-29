Resolutions Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Kauno Energija
1. Approval of Consolidated and Company's audited Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2025 and Conclusion of independent auditor.
The resolution is to approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).
2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2025.
The resolution is to allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2025 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).
Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department,...
Attachments
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abkaunoenergija-2025-12-31-en
Kauno Energija Independent auditor's report_2025
2025 Allocation of profit
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