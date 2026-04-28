TN DGP Cancels Leave Of Police Personnel Ahead Of May 4 Counting Of Votes

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 29 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered the cancellation of leave for all police personnel from May 2 until further orders, in view of the upcoming vote counting for the Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

The directive applies to officers across all ranks, from constables to senior officials, and is aimed at ensuring maximum deployment of forces to maintain law and order during the counting process.

Senior police officials said elaborate security arrangements are being put in place at counting centres, with additional personnel to be deployed in sensitive and vulnerable locations across the state.

According to the order, no police personnel will be permitted to proceed on leave during this period, considering the importance of the counting exercise and the need for strict vigilance. However, officials clarified that those already on leave for valid and unavoidable reasons, such as medical emergencies, maternity leave, childcare responsibilities, or educational commitments, will be exempted from the directive.

The move comes as part of a broader effort by the state administration to ensure that the counting of votes is conducted smoothly and without any disruption.

Police presence will be intensified not only at counting centres but also in surrounding areas to manage crowds and prevent any potential law and order issues following the announcement of results.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 23, and the state witnessed peaceful polling across constituencies. Following the completion of voting, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been securely transported to designated counting centres under strict supervision.

Officials said the EVMs are being kept under round-the-clock security, with multi-layered arrangements including CCTV surveillance, armed police personnel, and restricted access zones to ensure their safety and integrity until the counting day.

Preparations for the May 4 counting are progressing at a brisk pace, with coordination between the police, election authorities, and district administrations. Measures such as route planning, crowd control, and emergency response systems are being finalised to ensure that the counting process and subsequent declaration of results take place in a peaceful and orderly manner across Tamil Nadu.