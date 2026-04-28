Ellis Martin Report: Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE.CRDL) CEO David Elsley On Breakthrough Heart Disease Treatment

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, April 28, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio welcome David Elsley, CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics.Cardiol Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies targeting inflammation in cardiovascular disease, including pericarditis and myocarditis.In this interview, Mr. Elsley discusses the company's Phase II ARCHER myocarditis study, ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial, and the potential for Cardiol's oral, non-immunosuppressive therapy to significantly improve patient outcomes while expanding access and reducing costs.The company is also exploring broader applications in heart failure, a major and growing global health challenge.Cardiol Therapeutics trades on the NASDAQ and the TSX under the symbol CRDL.For more information, visit:About Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) (TSX:CRDL) is a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. The Company's lead small-molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx(TM), modulates inflammasome pathway activation, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.

About The Ellis Martin Report-p alt="Ellis Martin Report" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37546en.jpg" />The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.