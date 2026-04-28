Pi3g Launches Cyber Resilience Act Compliance Service For Embedded Linux Devices, Firmware And Software Components, Including AI-Generated Code.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Maximilian Batz, owner and general manager of pi3g GmbH & Co. KG."German engineering specialist pi3g has launched a dedicated Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance service for IoT and embedded Linux device manufacturers. Built for small and medium-sized organisations facing the December 2027 deadline without in-house compliance, legal, or engineering capacity, the service spans gap analysis, system re-engineering, AI-generated code review, and full legal attestation.

Leipzig - 28th April, 2026 - pi3g, a German specialist firm with 16 years of experience in IoT and embedded Linux, has launched a dedicated Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance service for device manufacturers. The service targets small and medium-sized organisations that need to get compliant before the December 2027 deadline but lack the in-house engineering, legal, or compliance management capacity to do it alone.

The offering covers four service tiers: a vendor-neutral CRA readiness assessment, compliance-supporting engineering for teams that need extra bandwidth, a full compliance package with legal review and attestation, and an AI-generated code review service.

Each tier is built around a fixed-price scope, deep collaboration with the client's engineering team, and knowledge transfer so internal engineers can reuse what's implemented in future products.

pi3g covers CRA compliance for IoT devices running embedded Linux, industrial devices built on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module (CM5 and CM4), gateway solutions, edge AI devices, microcontrollers including ESP32 and RP2350/RP2040, server APIs, and AI-generated code. The team works across Yocto, Docker, Raspberry Pi OS and other Debian derivatives, with engineering depth in C, C++, Python, TypeScript and Node.

"Trust, openness, mutual benefit and deep knowledge are our highest values," said Maximilian Batz, owner and general manager of pi3g GmbH & Co. KG. "For the Cyber Resilience Act, that means giving manufacturers a single point of contact who can take them from gap analysis through to legal attestation, and leaving their engineering team stronger."

The full compliance service includes legal review and attestation through pi3g's legal partners, providing manufacturers with documented assurance that their products meet CRA requirements before enforcement.

Companies can book a free initial consultation at /.