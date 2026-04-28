Bitcoin Magazine Launches BM TV For Institutional Bitcoin Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Live weekday coverage of Bitcoin markets, geopolitics, and frontier technology debuts Summer 2026 from Nashville, airing across six platforms to a projected 58 million annual impressions.

NASHVILLE, TN, April 27, 2026 - Bitcoin Magazine, a global media brand within BTC Inc. (the“Company”), a Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) subsidiary, today announced BM TV (Bitcoin Magazine TV), a daily live broadcast network launching Summer 2026. The show will air Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 AM ET, timed to U.S. market open, delivering rigorous, unsentimental analysis of Bitcoin, global capital markets, macroeconomic currents, geopolitical policy, and frontier technology commentary.

Produced from the Company's Nashville office and distributed simultaneously across six platforms, including X, YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, BitcoinMagazine, and LinkedIn, BM TV targets the Company's existing 5 million aggregated online audience, which reached over one billion impressions in 2025.

Built for Bitcoin's Institutional Inflection

BM TV arrives at a pivotal juncture. More than $102 billion is now held in Bitcoin ETF assets under management, according to Bitbo. The Company estimates that, following the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 and the subsequent public company adoption of Bitcoin as a balance sheet asset, an expanding cohort of institutional allocators is evaluating Bitcoin as a strategic portfolio position.

The Company believes that demand for credible, broadcast-quality analysis on Bitcoin has emerged as a result of this new class of investors. Simultaneously, artificial intelligence is commoditizing text-based media. BM TV is purpose-built for the post-AI landscape: its experiential value is designed to compound trust through production quality, editorial personality, and the irreplicable spontaneity of real-time analysis.

A Show for Modern Audiences

Each two-hour episode will feature multi-camera, broadcast-grade production with an anchor-and-analyst desk, live data overlays including tickers, charts, prediction markets, ETF flow trackers, and two remote guests drawn from the leading voices in finance, technology, energy, and policy. Coverage will span four interlocking verticals: Bitcoin, global markets, macro and political commentary, and energy, AI, and frontier technology.

The show aims to explain Bitcoin market activity against the backdrop of global events and themes, treating Bitcoin as a monetary constant embedded in financial markets, energy systems, semiconductor supply chains, AI compute economics, government regulation, and internet culture.

The Company believes that the influx of Bitcoin-backed securities investors has expanded the audience for Bitcoin-centric news and media.

Distribution

BM TV will broadcast across six simultaneous platforms, leveraging Bitcoin Magazine's distribution infrastructure. The show aims to produce approximately 230 episodes per year, with each broadcast generating derivative content across short-form clips, newsletter features, and BitcoinMagazine editorial analysis.

Bitcoin Magazine has established itself as the preeminent livestream broadcaster in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem, with a proven track record of producing high-impact live events such as the Bitcoin Conference, Halving coverage, the 2024 Inauguration show, and numerous bespoke livestreams.

Be the First to Know When BM TV Launches

With BM TV expected to launch Summer 2026, the Company has created a website where it intends to share updates and behind-the-scenes previews with early subscribers.

About BTC Inc.

BTC Inc. is the world's leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, and Bitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

BTC Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“potential,”“intend,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“plan,”“will,”“seek,”“target,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BTC Inc.'s business plans and strategies, projected audience size, reach, impressions, expected launch dates, production schedules, and anticipated growth of Bitcoin-related media, events, and services.

These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve numerous assumptions and risks, including Bitcoin price volatility, changes in audience engagement, platform dependency, regulatory developments, competition, and general economic conditions.

Additional details can be found in Nakamoto Inc.'s filings available at and .

Because Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) is the parent company of BTC Inc., investors should be aware that the performance and risks of BTC Inc.'s operations may affect Nakamoto Inc.'s overall results.

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