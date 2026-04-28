Panama Canal Oil Traffic Hits 4-Year High On Hormuz Crisis

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- US oil cargoes transiting the Panama Canal exceeded 200,000 barrels per day in April 2026 - close to the highest level since July 2022, according to maritime intelligence firm Kpler. The Panama Canal oil traffic surge reflects Asian refineries' rapid pivot to American crude as Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts Middle East supplies.

- Daily transits through the Panama Canal climbed to 36-38 vessels in April, well above projections. Traffic queues reached 3.5-day waits to enter the canal. Companies have paid auction premiums up to US$4 million for last-minute crossing slots - record pricing per the Panama Canal Authority. Standard transit fees are US$300,000-400,000; previous expedited fees ran US$250,000-300,000; current auction averages now run approximately US$425,000.

- The pattern reverses normal energy trade flows. Asian buyers - particularly Japanese, Korean, Indian, and Chinese refiners - are now sourcing oil from the Atlantic basin rather than the Persian Gulf. Lloyd's List Intelligence reports crude cargoes are flowing through the Panama Canal's panamax locks "for the first time" in significant volume. The structural shift benefits Panama's transit revenues but also highlights the canal's capacity constraints amid record demand.

Deep Dive Iran War and Hormuz Crisis Guide →

The Panama Canal oil traffic surge driven by the Hormuz crisis is reshaping a century of global energy trade flows - and pushing the canal's pricing infrastructure into territory it was never designed to handle.

The Iran war has fundamentally rerouted global crude oil. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Panama Canal oil traffic - particularly US Gulf Coast crude exports bound for Asian refineries - has climbed to 4-year highs as the Iran-driven closure of the Strait of Hormuz forces Asian buyers to source Atlantic basin crude rather than Middle East barrels, with US Gulf-to-Asia cargoes via the canal exceeding 200,000 barrels per day in April 2026 according to Kpler maritime intelligence data.

"It's busy out there, the busiest I've seen it since the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed at the beginning of the war," Michelle Wiese Bockmann of maritime intelligence firm Windward observed. The Panama Canal Authority confirms daily transits have climbed to 36-38 vessels - above earlier projections - with energy shipments accounting for the majority of the increase.

The Panama Canal Oil Traffic Surge in Numbers

US oil cargoes transiting the Panama Canal have surpassed 200,000 barrels per day for the first half of April - close to the most since July 2022, according to Kpler. The flow represents a structural pivot: Asian refineries that previously imported predominantly Middle Eastern crude through Hormuz now reroute purchases through the much-shorter Panama route from the US Gulf Coast.

The Panama Canal handles between 36-38 daily transits in April 2026, above its earlier projections. LNG and LPG carriers - already favored Panama users - have particularly intense demand. Panama Canal Authority Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez confirms record auction pricing for crossing slots.

Standard reservation transit fees run US$300,000-400,000 depending on vessel size. Expedited auction fees previously ran US$250,000-300,000.

Current auction averages run approximately US$425,000. Extreme cases - companies redirecting cargoes mid-route - have paid US$3-4 million for immediate passage.

The $4 Million Crossing Stories

One specific story illustrates the dynamics. Vásquez told reporters that one company paid an extra US$4 million when its fuel vessel was redirected mid-route. The cargo had originally been bound for Europe but was redirected to Singapore as Singapore reported running short of fuel.

The auction system was designed for marginal pricing, not for emergency reallocation of multi-million-dollar cargoes. Companies bidding US$4 million extra are doing so because the alternative - Brent at over US$110 per barrel and Asian refining margins at multi-year highs - makes the premium economically rational. The system is working as designed, just at unprecedented prices.

"It was a ship carrying fuel to Europe, and they redirected it to Singapore, and it needed to get there because Singapore is running out of fuel," Vásquez explained. The case shows how Hormuz closure disruption is now visible in distant Asian fuel markets - and how Panama is functioning as the geographically logical reroute.

The Capacity Limit

The Panama Canal cannot fully replace the Strait of Hormuz. The largest oil tankers - ultra-large crude carriers (ULCCs) and VLCC supertankers - are too big for the panamax locks. Hormuz handles approximately 20 million bpd at full capacity through tankers of all sizes; Panama can handle perhaps 1-2 million bpd of US crude exports under maximum stress.

Lloyd's List Intelligence has noted: "Crude cargoes do not typically flow from the Atlantic basin to Asia via the panamax locks. They do now." The unusual route reflects desperate market conditions, not normal trade flows. When Hormuz reopens, Panama Canal oil traffic will normalize back toward 2022-2024 averages.

For now, the canal operates at maximum stress. Tankers and cargo ships face 3.5-day waits to enter, with auction prices spiking. Panama's foreign ministry separately reported Iran seized a Panama-flagged vessel (MSC Francesca, operated by Italian shipping group MSC) in the Strait of Hormuz on April 23 - a direct shock to Panama's status as one of the world's largest ship registries.

What This Means for Panama

Panama's transit revenues have surged. The Panama Canal Authority generates record fee income from auction premiums. The increased throughput also stresses canal infrastructure - particularly the smaller panamax locks designed for container shipping rather than crude tanker rotation.

For President José Raúl Mulino, the canal traffic surge provides revenue flexibility while increasing geopolitical exposure. Iran's seizure of the MSC Francesca puts Panama in the unwilling position of a player in the bilateral US-Iran energy dispute. The structural risk: Iran could expand seizures of Panama-flagged vessels to extract leverage.

Trump administration pressure on the canal also continues in parallel. The administration has not formally acted on its earlier threats to renegotiate canal control, but the bilateral relationship remains tense. The combination of Iran-driven traffic surge and US political-economy pressure makes 2026 the most consequential year for the Panama Canal since the 1999 US handover.

What This Means for Investors

For US shale and Gulf Coast oil producers, the Asian demand surge is structurally favorable. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, and Permian-focused producers benefit from the price premium plus the export volume growth. US oil exports overall reached nearly 12.9 million bpd in April - record levels.

For Asian refiners, the cost premium is meaningful but bearable given product margins. JX Holdings, S-Oil, Reliance Industries, and Indian Oil Corp all face higher landed crude costs but have offset much of the impact through expanded product margins. Singapore's reported fuel shortage is a structural read on regional refining stress.

For Panama-exposed equity investors, transit operators and logistics providers benefit from the surge. The medium-term investment thesis - Panama as a critical chokepoint for global trade - has been substantially validated by the Iran crisis.

Whether the structural traffic remains elevated post-Hormuz-reopening or normalizes toward 2024 levels will determine the long-cycle revenue profile. Either way, April 2026 is the highest-traffic month in the canal's modern history.

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