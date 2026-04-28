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Petra Holden

Petra Holden


2026-04-28 03:08:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Researcher, University of Cape Town
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Petra is an inter- and transdisciplinary conservation scientist at the African Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI), University of Cape Town, where she leads the People in Nature & Climate (PiNC) Lab (). Her current research focuses on exploring equitable and sustainable approaches to nature-based solutions (e.g., sustainable management, restoration, protection) to address societal challenges with a focus on climate change. Petra has theoretical and practical expertise in restoration ecology, conservation science, social equity, and environmental modelling especially in the context of Southern African rural and urban landscapes and ecosystems.

Experience
  • 2024–present Senior researcher, University of Cape Town

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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