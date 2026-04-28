DIY Nail Kit Company Sends Five Competition Winners To The Devil Wears Prada 2 Opening Night With Influencer Vanessa Knight

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"Ezmio Beauty X Vanessa Knight Mega Giveaway"Australian at home nail kit brand Ezmio Beauty has wrapped a competition that gave five customers more than a product haul. Winners received two tickets each to join brand collaborator Vanessa Knight at an exclusive opening-night screening of Devil Wears Prada 2 at Hoyts Lux in Sydney on April 30.

Australian nail brand Ezmio has wrapped a competition that gave five customers more than a product haul. Winners received two tickets each to join brand collaborator Vanessa Knight at an exclusive opening-night screening of Devil Wears Prada 2 at Hoyts Lux in Sydney on April 30, complete with pre-event drinks with Vanessa, a full dinner and dessert served during the film, free-flowing beverages throughout, and a curated take-home gift bag on top of the full Ezmio x Vanessa product collection.

The competition, which launched earlier in April alongside the new Ezmio x Vanessa collection, closed at 11am AEST on April 27, with winners announced by email at midday the same day. Five runners-up received the same product collection and a $100 Hoyts voucher for those who couldn't make the Sydney event. Travel to Sydney was not covered, a detail Ezmio disclosed upfront so interstate entrants could weigh the logistics.

Worth noting: the competition was never really just about the film. It ran as part of Ezmio's broader April push, which included the launch of its Autumn/Winter gel polish range, the availability of new gel nail kits and bundles, and the continuing expansion of its nail care products catalogue built for women who want salon results without the salon visit. The brand's gel nail extensions, press on nails range, and hand and foot care products all sit alongside what has always been Ezmio's core offer: professional-grade at home DIY nail kits.

The Ezmio x Vanessa collection is one of the brand's most requested product lines. Vanessa Knight, a nail artist and influencer whose collaborations with Ezmio have consistently sold out since their first drop, was part of the competition from the start. Bringing winners to the opening night was a deliberate decision to make the experience feel like an event rather than a standard promotional giveaway.

"We wanted to do something that felt like an actual experience, not just product in a box. Vanessa's been part of the brand for years, so bringing competition winners to the films opening night with her made sense." - Ezmio spokesperson

Devil Wears Prada 2 is the biggest fashion-culture moment of 2026 so far, which made it a natural fit for a nail brand that has built its reputation on editorial-quality collections and the kind of colour stories that show up backstage at fashion weeks before they reach the mainstream. Ezmio's seasonal gel polish drops, particularly its Autumn Winter range launched in April with shades including Giselle Grey, Dahli Denim, and Isla Indigo, are designed with that same eye. The best gel nail polish Australia has to offer, in Ezmio's view, is the kind that earns a second look. Cerulean is more than a colour. It's proof someone was paying attention.

For customers who want a more structured entry point into the brand, Ezmio's nail kits and bundles package its gel polishes alongside base coats, top coats, and prep tools as a complete at-home gel manicure system. The brand also offers a nail art kit range through its Vanessa 2.0 collection, covering 3D gels, pigment palettes, rhinestone gels, and silicone sculpting tools. The full catalogue, including the best gel polish shades from the current season alongside press on nails Australia-wide, and the full hand and foot care range, is available at ezmiobeauty.

Next up for Ezmio: the Vanessa 2.0 nail art launch on May 4 and a Mother's Day drop in May. The brand's EOFY sale, which historically offers up to 25% off kits and bundles sitewide, follows in late June. I'm not sure there's a better time to stock up on a full seasonal palette than at the end of a financial year when everyone's looking for a reason to spend. Ezmio seems to agree but they haven't confirmed what promotion will be on for this years nail kit eofy sale.

ABOUT EZMIO

Ezmio is an Australian-founded nail brand known for professional-grade diy gel polish kits collections and long-wearing formulas built for women who want salon results at home. The brand's collaborations with nail artist and influencer Vanessa Knight have become some of its most sought-after product drops, combining editorial aesthetics with accessible pricing and colour stories that show up on runways before they hit the mainstream. Ezmio's full range, including gel polish, nail kits and bundles, gel extensions, press on nails, nail art kits, and hand and foot care products, is available at ezmiobeauty.