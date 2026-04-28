Qatar Rejects Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz, Supports Mediation Efforts: Advisor To The Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts, and its categorical rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as a political pressure tool.

He noted that Qatar continues to support regional and international mediation efforts, foremost among them those led by Pakistan.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly briefing, Al Ansari said that preventing ships and tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable under any circumstances, and that using it as leverage in any military or political conflict was completely rejected. He stressed the necessity of keeping the strait open regardless of other considerations.

He noted that the closure of the strait had global economic repercussions, affecting energy security, food security, and global supply chains, and that current conditions served no one.

In a related context, he affirmed that the State of Qatar placed the safety of workers on oil tankers among its top priorities, while continuing to monitor developments and negotiations related to reopening the strait, reiterating warnings against using it as a pressure tool amid current international and economic conditions.

Regarding the Gulf consultative summit held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to the Gulf system, noting that coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council countries has continued since the beginning of the crisis through ongoing communication and mutual visits between leaders and officials.

Al Ansari said that holding a GCC consultative summit given the current circumstances was a natural step in light of continued coordination. He added that the GCC position was clear in that the solution should be diplomatic and reached as soon as possible.

He noted that GCC countries have, in recent years, demonstrated the effectiveness of their roles in mediation and conflict resolution, becoming an international hub for dispute resolution and widely relied upon.

On supporting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to crises, Al Ansari said that the State of Qatar's position had been clear since the beginning of the war, emphasizing that any conflict should be resolved through negotiations. He stressed that Qatar supports negotiations and will continue to back peaceful and diplomatic solutions in various crises.

He added that there was full coordination with partners in Pakistan regarding ongoing mediation efforts, noting that recent movements and contacts, including visits by the Pakistani prime minister to several Gulf states, fall within the framework of continued coordination and cooperation.

He said that there was no need to expand the scope of negotiations, especially as there was already a mediator playing a positive role and maintaining communication with all parties to reach a solution, and that this mediator has full support.

He pointed to continued coordination with regional and international partners to find a peaceful resolution to end the crisis.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar has taken all necessary military measures to ensure its safety and has managed to intercept around 98% of the missiles targeting it, while retaining its right to protect its sovereignty.

He also noted progress in some talks despite challenges, describing ceasefire measures as a positive step that should be built upon to reach a lasting solution.

Al Ansari reiterated that Qatar sought a final resolution to the conflict that ensures regional stability and puts an end to its economic and security repercussions, while avoiding a return to cycles of escalation and working toward a comprehensive diplomatic settlement.

Regarding the State of Qatar's mediation efforts, he said that halting such efforts would not be useful to any party, adding that mediators may face criticism, but that it does not diminish the importance of continuing these efforts.

He stressed that the State of Qatar remains engaged in mediation across multiple regional and global files, noting ongoing cooperation with regional partners such as Egypt and Turkiye.

In a separate context, he expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation, as well as that of countries in the region, for European partners who have demonstrated a high degree of reliability within the framework of this conflict.

He added that the greatest concern currently related to regional security, noting that perceptions of risk and threat have evolved, and emphasizing the importance of reaching comprehensive and sustainable solutions in the interest of the region's peoples, including the Iranian people.

Regarding Lebanon, Al Ansari reaffirmed the State of Qatar's continued support for the Republic of Lebanon in many ways, whether by backing the Lebanese Armed Forces or coordinating with international partners within the framework of the Quintet Committee, noting that contacts continue with all parties in this regard.