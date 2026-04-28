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Precisely Automate Achieves SAP Clean Core Certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

28.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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New certification enables organizations to automate high-volume SAP data processes while maintaining upgrade safety and alignment with SAP's Clean Core strategy BURLINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that Precisely Automate has earned SAP Clean Core Certification (Conditional, Level C) for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Private Edition. The certification confirms that Precisely Automate supports high‐volume SAP data updates, uploads, and downloads without modifying the SAP core, helping organizations maintain upgrade safety and alignment with SAP Clean Core principles.



Recent research from Precisely and ASUG (American SAP User Group) notes that 57% of those surveyed are adopting automation to support the transition to SAP S/4HANA, and 62% cite business process complexity as a major challenge, underscoring the need for solutions that simplify execution without adding risk. As organizations move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, maintaining a clean, upgrade‐safe core has become a top priority. At the same time, many enterprises continue to rely on complex, high-volume SAP data processes to run their day-to-day operations. Precisely Automate addresses this challenge by providing a certified execution layer that enables mass data updates and processing without modifying the SAP core, allowing organizations to modernize their SAP environments while reducing upgrade risk and technical debt. Precisely Automate is certified under SAP's Clean Core guidelines for Conditional usage (Level C), which applies to classic ABAP-based extensions designed for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition environments. This certification confirms that the product operates without modifying the SAP core while supporting high-volume execution scenarios common in Private Edition deployments. The solution is also compatible with RISE with SAP, enabling organizations to maintain clean core compliance as they transition to cloud-based ERP operating models. "This certification is especially relevant for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition customers who need to automate at scale but can't afford to introduce custom changes into the core," said Ashwin Ramachandran, SVP, Product Management at Precisely. "It draws a clear line around how organizations can continue running high‐volume SAP processes while staying within SAP's Clean Core guidelines." With this certification, customers can confidently:

Execute high-volume SAP data processes without modifying the SAP core: Automate mass updates to SAP data such as materials, pricing, and financial records without introducing custom code that increases upgrade risk.

Reduce technical debt and improve upgrade readiness: Maintain compliance with SAP Clean Core principles, enabling smoother upgrades and faster adoption of SAP innovations.

Support SAP modernization initiatives with confidence: Protect existing automation investments while aligning with SAP's roadmap for S/4HANA Cloud and RISE programs. Empower business users with governed automation: Enable business-led execution with built-in validation, logging, and auditability, reducing reliance on IT and custom development. Precisely Automate helps organizations support high-volume SAP operations while maintaining clean core compliance and upgrade safety. By enabling governed execution without modifying the SAP core, Automate supports consistent, auditable processes and long-term system stability-addressing operational, regulatory, and compliance requirements in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition environments. To learn more about Precisely Automate and SAP Clean Core–certified automation, visit . About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information-no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners. Logo -



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