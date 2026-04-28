New Digital SAT Math Prep Book Helps Students Build Accuracy, Confidence, And Real Test Readiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers, a leader in educational publishing with over 25 years of experience, is excited to announce the release of the updated and expanded Digital SAT Math Practice Questions book. This new edition has been meticulously revised and expanded, incorporating invaluable feedback from students, educators, and test-prep experts.

What's New in This Edition:

◾ Expanded Question Bank: From 350+ to 530+ Math questions, providing deeper, more complete practice.

◾ Diagnostic Test: New addition at the beginning of the book to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses from the start.

◾ Difficulty-Based Progression: Questions are now organized from Easy to Medium to Hard across every skill, ensuring a gradual increase in difficulty and ◾ helping students build confidence and accuracy.

◾ Online Companion Resources: Additional support tools, including companion notes for Math formulas and 20 Bonus Hard Questions for advanced practice.

The book is structured by the official Digital SAT Math domains, with each domain broken down into the exact skills tested on the exam. Key areas covered include:

◾ Algebra

◾ Advanced Math

◾ Problem-Solving and Data Analysis

◾ Geometry and Trigonometry

The book includes 3-month and 6-month study plans, tailored for different preparation timelines. Students can track their progress through the book's diagnostic test and full-length practice test, simulating real test-day conditions. These tools help students identify areas for improvement and fine-tune their strategies.

Each question is followed by detailed explanations, providing insights into why the correct answer is correct and why each incorrect option is wrong. This in-depth analysis strengthens reasoning, improves consistency, and helps students avoid common traps.

Whether used for self-study, classroom instruction, or tutoring support, this updated edition offers a research-informed, skill-focused path to mastering the SAT Math section. With the new features, students will not only increase their score but also gain the confidence needed to excel on test day.

The book is now available on Amazon and the Vibrant Publishers website.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2001 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. With over 25 years of publishing experience, the company is committed to creating reliable learning resources. Their Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for the Digital SAT, Enhanced ACT, GRE, and GMAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: Digital SAT Math Practice Questions

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-694-3