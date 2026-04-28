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Afghanistan Urges Stranded Citizens in Qatar to Return Home
(MENAFN) The Afghan authorities have urged citizens currently stuck in Qatar while waiting for US visa processing to return to Afghanistan, stating that the country is stable and open to its nationals, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement that Afghan nationals awaiting relocation to the United States have reportedly been instructed either to return home or pursue resettlement through third countries.
He emphasized that Afghanistan “constitutes the shared homeland of all Afghans” and encouraged affected individuals to return “with full confidence and peace of mind,” while stressing that no one is being forced to leave due to security concerns, as stated by reports.
Balkhi added that those seeking to move abroad could do so through what he described as “legal and dignified channels” when possible, and said the government is prepared to cooperate with other countries under bilateral consular arrangements to protect the rights of Afghan citizens overseas.
Thousands of Afghans have remained in transit situations in countries such as Qatar and Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021, while awaiting resettlement opportunities, particularly in the United States, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement that Afghan nationals awaiting relocation to the United States have reportedly been instructed either to return home or pursue resettlement through third countries.
He emphasized that Afghanistan “constitutes the shared homeland of all Afghans” and encouraged affected individuals to return “with full confidence and peace of mind,” while stressing that no one is being forced to leave due to security concerns, as stated by reports.
Balkhi added that those seeking to move abroad could do so through what he described as “legal and dignified channels” when possible, and said the government is prepared to cooperate with other countries under bilateral consular arrangements to protect the rights of Afghan citizens overseas.
Thousands of Afghans have remained in transit situations in countries such as Qatar and Pakistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021, while awaiting resettlement opportunities, particularly in the United States, according to reports.
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