403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MSF Accuses Israel of Restricting Water Access in Gaza as Collective Punishment
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israeli authorities of deliberately restricting access to water in Gaza, describing the situation as a form of collective punishment against the Palestinian population.
In a report released Tuesday, the humanitarian organization said limitations on water access reflect what it called a “systematic and cumulative pattern.” It urged the immediate restoration of water supplies and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid and related materials.
An MSF emergency manager stated that water infrastructure in the territory has been extensively targeted, saying Israeli authorities “know that without water life ends, yet they have deliberately and systematically obliterated water infrastructure in Gaza, whilst consistently blocking water-related supplies from entering.”
The report estimates that close to 90% of Gaza’s water and sanitation systems have been damaged or destroyed. This includes key infrastructure such as desalination facilities, pipelines, and sewage networks.
MSF also reported that civilians have been harmed while attempting to access water, warning that the shortage is contributing to the spread of disease in conditions marked by overcrowding and a severely weakened healthcare system.
According to the organization, operational constraints have also affected aid delivery, with one in five planned water distributions running out of supply between May and November 2025 due to shortages and access limitations.
The group called on Israel to restore water availability to adequate levels and urged its international partners to apply pressure to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including the entry of materials required to repair and rebuild water infrastructure.
MSF concluded that the ongoing lack of water access is having serious consequences for public health, hygiene conditions, and human dignity across Gaza.
In a report released Tuesday, the humanitarian organization said limitations on water access reflect what it called a “systematic and cumulative pattern.” It urged the immediate restoration of water supplies and unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid and related materials.
An MSF emergency manager stated that water infrastructure in the territory has been extensively targeted, saying Israeli authorities “know that without water life ends, yet they have deliberately and systematically obliterated water infrastructure in Gaza, whilst consistently blocking water-related supplies from entering.”
The report estimates that close to 90% of Gaza’s water and sanitation systems have been damaged or destroyed. This includes key infrastructure such as desalination facilities, pipelines, and sewage networks.
MSF also reported that civilians have been harmed while attempting to access water, warning that the shortage is contributing to the spread of disease in conditions marked by overcrowding and a severely weakened healthcare system.
According to the organization, operational constraints have also affected aid delivery, with one in five planned water distributions running out of supply between May and November 2025 due to shortages and access limitations.
The group called on Israel to restore water availability to adequate levels and urged its international partners to apply pressure to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including the entry of materials required to repair and rebuild water infrastructure.
MSF concluded that the ongoing lack of water access is having serious consequences for public health, hygiene conditions, and human dignity across Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment