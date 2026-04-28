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Chancellor Merz Ranks Last in German Politicians’ Popularity Survey
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has fallen to the bottom of a national ranking of leading politicians, according to a survey published by *BILD* newspaper on Tuesday.
The poll places Merz in 20th position out of 20, marking a drop from 18th place previously. He received a score of 28.9 points, making him the least popular figure among those surveyed.
The results suggest that his declining popularity is not limited to the general public but also extends to supporters of his own political bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its partner party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). Among CDU/CSU voters, only around 10% expressed a positive view of Merz, while 58% reported a negative opinion.
He was also ranked below other conservative figures, including CSU leader Markus Söder, North Rhine-Westphalia premier Hendrik Wüst, and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.
The report notes that Merz has faced increasing political pressure amid broader economic challenges, including rising energy prices linked to the ongoing Iran-related conflict. He recently stated that he sees no clear exit strategy from the US regarding the situation.
Germany has also revised its economic outlook downward, cutting growth projections for this year and the next. The government now expects growth of only 0.5% this year, down from an earlier forecast of 1.0%, and 0.9% in 2027, reduced from 1.3%.
Separate polling data released earlier this month also reflected widespread dissatisfaction, with a large majority of respondents expressing disapproval of Merz’s leadership and the governing coalition overall, while only a minority reported satisfaction with its performance.
The poll places Merz in 20th position out of 20, marking a drop from 18th place previously. He received a score of 28.9 points, making him the least popular figure among those surveyed.
The results suggest that his declining popularity is not limited to the general public but also extends to supporters of his own political bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its partner party, the Christian Social Union (CSU). Among CDU/CSU voters, only around 10% expressed a positive view of Merz, while 58% reported a negative opinion.
He was also ranked below other conservative figures, including CSU leader Markus Söder, North Rhine-Westphalia premier Hendrik Wüst, and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.
The report notes that Merz has faced increasing political pressure amid broader economic challenges, including rising energy prices linked to the ongoing Iran-related conflict. He recently stated that he sees no clear exit strategy from the US regarding the situation.
Germany has also revised its economic outlook downward, cutting growth projections for this year and the next. The government now expects growth of only 0.5% this year, down from an earlier forecast of 1.0%, and 0.9% in 2027, reduced from 1.3%.
Separate polling data released earlier this month also reflected widespread dissatisfaction, with a large majority of respondents expressing disapproval of Merz’s leadership and the governing coalition overall, while only a minority reported satisfaction with its performance.
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