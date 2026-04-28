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Stalemate Persists as Iran–US Talks Struggle to Advance
(MENAFN) Two months after the outbreak of conflict involving Iran, diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington remain stalled, with both sides unable to overcome key disagreements related to maritime security and Iran’s nuclear activities.
Although a fragile ceasefire has held following weeks of escalation, observers say neither country appears willing to resume full-scale confrontation, yet neither has committed to concrete steps toward de-escalation.
An Iranian political analyst emphasized the depth of the dispute, noting that “Decades of hostility – spanning 47 years – cannot be resolved in one or two rounds of direct talks,” highlighting the long-standing tensions shaping current negotiations.
The conflict initially erupted in late February following a coordinated US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which quickly expanded into a broader regional crisis. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel, US military installations, and allied infrastructure across the المنطقة.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8—later extended by US President Donald Trump—has largely prevented further escalation. However, diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the conflict have made little progress, while instability continues to affect maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.
Attempts are ongoing to arrange new negotiations, but several major obstacles remain unresolved. These include disputes over control and access to the Strait of Hormuz, the continuation of US restrictions on Iranian ports, and disagreements surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.
An expert from an international crisis analysis organization pointed out that the timing of concessions lies at the heart of the impasse. He explained that Iran is seeking a clear easing of naval restrictions before engaging in substantive talks, whereas the United States wants Iran to return to negotiations—and potentially offer concessions—before reducing pressure.
He added, “Iran wants visible easing of the naval blockade before meaningful negotiations, while the US wants Iran back at the table – and preferably making concessions – before it relaxes pressure,” further noting, “Tehran’s red line is negotiating under duress; Washington’s hope is pressure will mollify Iran’s position.”
The nuclear issue remains another major sticking point, with Iran maintaining its position that it will not abandon its stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to assert its right to nuclear enrichment.
Although a fragile ceasefire has held following weeks of escalation, observers say neither country appears willing to resume full-scale confrontation, yet neither has committed to concrete steps toward de-escalation.
An Iranian political analyst emphasized the depth of the dispute, noting that “Decades of hostility – spanning 47 years – cannot be resolved in one or two rounds of direct talks,” highlighting the long-standing tensions shaping current negotiations.
The conflict initially erupted in late February following a coordinated US-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran, which quickly expanded into a broader regional crisis. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel, US military installations, and allied infrastructure across the المنطقة.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan on April 8—later extended by US President Donald Trump—has largely prevented further escalation. However, diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the conflict have made little progress, while instability continues to affect maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.
Attempts are ongoing to arrange new negotiations, but several major obstacles remain unresolved. These include disputes over control and access to the Strait of Hormuz, the continuation of US restrictions on Iranian ports, and disagreements surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.
An expert from an international crisis analysis organization pointed out that the timing of concessions lies at the heart of the impasse. He explained that Iran is seeking a clear easing of naval restrictions before engaging in substantive talks, whereas the United States wants Iran to return to negotiations—and potentially offer concessions—before reducing pressure.
He added, “Iran wants visible easing of the naval blockade before meaningful negotiations, while the US wants Iran back at the table – and preferably making concessions – before it relaxes pressure,” further noting, “Tehran’s red line is negotiating under duress; Washington’s hope is pressure will mollify Iran’s position.”
The nuclear issue remains another major sticking point, with Iran maintaining its position that it will not abandon its stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to assert its right to nuclear enrichment.
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