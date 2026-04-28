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Mexico Arrests Top Jalisco Cartel Leader Audias Flores Silva
(MENAFN) Mexican authorities announced on Monday the capture of Audias Flores Silva, a top leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and one of the country’s most wanted criminal figures.
Security officials said the arrest followed a coordinated operation carried out by the Navy’s special forces, with video released by Omar Hamid García Harfuch, Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, appearing to show the moment Flores Silva was detained. The footage reportedly shows him emerging from a large sewer pipe with his hands raised before being surrounded by naval commandos.
“In a planned, developed, and executed operation by the Secretariat of the Navy @SEMAR_mx, through its Special Forces, Audias Flores Silva, alias “El Jardinero,” was detained in Nayarit,” García Harfuch said on X, referring to the western Mexican state located just north of Jalisco.
Flores Silva had previously been identified by US authorities as a major criminal figure, with the US State Department offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
Following the operation, US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks involved in drug trafficking. He said the development “marks an important step against those who profit from fentanyl and drive violence in our communities,” adding that cooperation between agencies was key in confronting organized crime.
He also praised Mexico’s security forces, stating: “Actions like this are essential to ensuring that those who traffic drugs are held accountable. I recognize the work of @GabSeguridadMX and @SEMAR_mx for their courage and commitment,” in a post on X.
Security officials said the arrest followed a coordinated operation carried out by the Navy’s special forces, with video released by Omar Hamid García Harfuch, Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, appearing to show the moment Flores Silva was detained. The footage reportedly shows him emerging from a large sewer pipe with his hands raised before being surrounded by naval commandos.
“In a planned, developed, and executed operation by the Secretariat of the Navy @SEMAR_mx, through its Special Forces, Audias Flores Silva, alias “El Jardinero,” was detained in Nayarit,” García Harfuch said on X, referring to the western Mexican state located just north of Jalisco.
Flores Silva had previously been identified by US authorities as a major criminal figure, with the US State Department offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
Following the operation, US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks involved in drug trafficking. He said the development “marks an important step against those who profit from fentanyl and drive violence in our communities,” adding that cooperation between agencies was key in confronting organized crime.
He also praised Mexico’s security forces, stating: “Actions like this are essential to ensuring that those who traffic drugs are held accountable. I recognize the work of @GabSeguridadMX and @SEMAR_mx for their courage and commitment,” in a post on X.
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