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DR Congo Announces Paramilitary Deployment to Protect Mineral Resources
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced plans to deploy a specialized paramilitary force aimed at strengthening control over its mining sector and reducing the illegal exploitation of its mineral wealth, according to statements released Monday.
The General Inspectorate of Mines said the new unit, referred to as “mining guards,” will be responsible for safeguarding the entire mineral supply chain. This includes protecting extraction sites as well as ensuring the secure transport of minerals from mining zones to processing facilities and border checkpoints.
Authorities have allocated an initial budget of around $100 million to support a six-month training program for recruits, in addition to providing them with specialized equipment, as stated by the government.
The first group, estimated at between 2,500 and 3,000 personnel, is expected to be deployed across 22 provinces. Their training period is scheduled to run from June through December.
Officials also indicated that full coverage of major mining regions, particularly in Greater Katanga and Grande Orientale, is projected by the end of 2027. In the longer term, the government plans to expand the force to more than 20,000 personnel across all mining provinces by 2028.
Most of the country’s mineral resources are located in the eastern region, an area that has long been affected by instability and armed activity. For years, the country’s resource-rich territories have remained at the center of conflict involving multiple armed groups competing for control.
The General Inspectorate of Mines said the new unit, referred to as “mining guards,” will be responsible for safeguarding the entire mineral supply chain. This includes protecting extraction sites as well as ensuring the secure transport of minerals from mining zones to processing facilities and border checkpoints.
Authorities have allocated an initial budget of around $100 million to support a six-month training program for recruits, in addition to providing them with specialized equipment, as stated by the government.
The first group, estimated at between 2,500 and 3,000 personnel, is expected to be deployed across 22 provinces. Their training period is scheduled to run from June through December.
Officials also indicated that full coverage of major mining regions, particularly in Greater Katanga and Grande Orientale, is projected by the end of 2027. In the longer term, the government plans to expand the force to more than 20,000 personnel across all mining provinces by 2028.
Most of the country’s mineral resources are located in the eastern region, an area that has long been affected by instability and armed activity. For years, the country’s resource-rich territories have remained at the center of conflict involving multiple armed groups competing for control.
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